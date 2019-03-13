Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Back to
Honor 10i with a triple camera setup showed off in leaked live images

Honor 10i will reportedly come with NFC to support features like contactless payment.

tech2 News Staff Mar 13, 2019 15:18:58 IST

Honor is reportedly working on a new addition in the Honor 10 series. A recently leaked specification sheet and images hint at a new Honor 10 sibling — the Honor 10i.

First spotted by Hi-Tech, the purported Honor 10i images reveal a very similar design language to what we have seen on the Honor 10. It seems like the same plastic back with a glossy finish, the fingerprint sensor at the back and a dew drop notch on the front. However, there is one striking difference in the design, and that is the triple-camera sensor at the back of the purported Honor 10i.

Honor 10i with a triple camera setup showed off in leaked live images

Honor 10 Lite. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Besides the pictures, the leak also claims to reveal some specifications of the device. Per the report, the Honor 10i will likely feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ IPS display. Under the hood, the smartphone is believed to be powered by a Kirin 710 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Leaked image of purported Honor 10i. Image: Hi-Tech

Leaked image of purported Honor 10i. Image: Hi-Tech

For optics, the report claims that the Honor 10i will sport a 24 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will apparently come with a 32 MP sensor.

Further, the leak also suggests that the Honor 10i will support NFC for contactless payments. The device is also believed to run the latest EMUI 9 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

