Honor 10 had recently announced the arrival of the Honor 10 Lite would take place on 21 November in Beijing, China, as posted on Weibo.

The Honor 10 series includes Honor V10, Honor 10 and Honor 10 GT. The teaser posted on Weibo did not reveal any key specs, though.

But according to the report in Playfuldroid, the phone might come in gradient finish colour variants, AI-enabled dual camera and a fingerprint reader at the back.

Now a few of the specs have surfaced on Vmall, Huawei's own online store. The phone is said to come with a Kirin 710 chipset and a pre-installed GPU Turbo. The phone is also said to come with a 5.84-inch LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

As mentioned by GSM Arena, the Honor 10 Lite will be available for pre-order until 21 November.

Also, the phone was spotted on TENAA, but there are images only, but Gizmo China mentions that there is another leak which talks about the inclusion of a new special edition phone called the Honor 10 Lite Supreme.

It seems that Honor is partnering with the American brand Supreme to launch the special edition.

There are no details on the price yet and whether the Honor 10 series will hit the Indian shores.