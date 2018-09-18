Starting today, that is 18 September, Honor is hosting what it calls the ‘Honor Day Sale’ on Flipkart. The sale will go on for four days, to end on 21 September.

During the sale, there will be offers and discounts on devices like the Honor 9N, Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 10, and Honor 9i.

But before we take a closer look at the discounts on each of these smartphones, we must mention that during this sale, HDFC customers can avail an additional five percent cashback, if they buy any of these phone on EMI, and Axis Bank users can get an extra five percent on purchase via credit card.

Honor 9i

During the sale, the Honor 9i (4 GB) is being offered at a discount of Rs 3,000. Otherwise priced at Rs 17,999, the smartphone’s price has been brought down to rs 14,999 during the Honor Day Sale. Do note, on the website, Flipkart mentions the original price of the device as Rs 19,999, which isn’t true. The device always went on sale at Rs 17,999.

The smartphone also has an exchange offer, which can get you an additional Rs 13,500 off on purchase.

Honor 10

The Honor 10’s price has also been slashed by a big margin during the four-day sale. Instead of the original price tag of Rs 32,999, during the sale, the Honor 10 is available at Rs 27,999, which is a discount of Rs 5,000. You can also avail an additional Rs 13,500 discount on exchange.

Honor 9N

While the Honor 9N’s sale price hasn’t been discounted, which is still starting Rs 11,999 during the sale, but there are a bunch of offers in place. If you exchange an old device against the Honor 9N, at the time of purchase, you can get up to Rs 13,500 off. The discount amount on exchange will be decided by Flipkart, and will be subject to the smartphone you exchange and its hardware and software condition.

Honor 7A

The Honor 7A’s lower variant, which is priced at Rs 8,999, has an exchange offer of up to Rs 8,150, which means, if you do manage to exchange a phone that fetches you over Rs 8,000 in exchange, you could actually buy the phone in a thousand bucks.

Honor 7C

Finally, the Honor 7C will be available for sale on Flipkart on 19 September, starting 12.00 pm. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999 in India. Other exchange and cashback offers on Honor 7C will only be revealed tomorrow, when the device goes live on Flipkart tomorrow.