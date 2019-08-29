Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Hong Kong Internet Assosciation warns of consequences of restricting online access in the city

There could be huge economic and social consequences that would create a barrier for working in Hong Kong.


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 19:19:31 IST

Hong Kong has been a centre of a political turmoil for quite some time now and the government has suggested stringent laws to contain the situation, one of which includes limiting the internet access to the city. However, the top city officials have warned that doing so will have disastrous effects.

Hong Kong Internet Assosciation warns of consequences of restricting online access in the city

Hong Kong protests.

As per a report by South China Morning Post, Hong Kong City Chief Carrie Lam has said that emergency powers could be invoked to keep the violent anti-government protests in check. This includes limiting the city's access to the internet, which unlike China, is open and free.

Hearing this, the Hong Kong Internet Service Providers Association (HKISPA) said that blocking the internet would only be meaningful if something like the Great Firewall, present in China, is introduced in Hong Kong. But in creating this Firewall, there would be huge economic and social consequences that would create a barrier for international organisations to work in Hong Kong.

Apart from that, the HKISPA has also said that since 18 international cable systems run through Hong Kong, blocking one application will simply result in users using another app. This will not stop until the whole of Hong Kong is behind a firewall.

“Hong Kong is the largest core node of Asia’s optical fibre network and hosts the biggest Internet exchange in the region, and it is now home to 100+ data centres operated by local and international companies, and it transits 80%+ of traffic for mainland China.”  The HKISPA continued, “Such restrictions imposed by executive orders would completely ruin the uniqueness and value of Hong Kong as a telecommunications hub, a pillar of success as an international financial centre.”

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Chinese media claims Beijing's response to Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests 'won't be repeat' of Tiananmen Square crackdown

Aug 16, 2019
Chinese media claims Beijing's response to Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests 'won't be repeat' of Tiananmen Square crackdown
China will ‘quell unrest swiftly’ if Hong Kong crisis becomes ‘uncontrollable, says Beijing’s ambassador to Britain

NewsTracker

China will ‘quell unrest swiftly’ if Hong Kong crisis becomes ‘uncontrollable, says Beijing’s ambassador to Britain

Aug 15, 2019
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters march in show of 'peaceful' credentials as China takes hardline tone, issues warnings to 'terrorist-like' activities

NewsTracker

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters march in show of 'peaceful' credentials as China takes hardline tone, issues warnings to 'terrorist-like' activities

Aug 18, 2019
'Protesters vs Police': How peaceful protests against Hong Kong's extradition bill morphed into summer of tear gas, rubber bullets

NewsTracker

'Protesters vs Police': How peaceful protests against Hong Kong's extradition bill morphed into summer of tear gas, rubber bullets

Aug 20, 2019
China lashes out at Taiwan for offering political asylum to Hong-Kong pro-democracy protesters

NewsTracker

China lashes out at Taiwan for offering political asylum to Hong-Kong pro-democracy protesters

Aug 20, 2019
Hong Kong sees largest rally in weeks as protesters flood streets braving torrential rains despite warnings from Beijing

NewsTracker

Hong Kong sees largest rally in weeks as protesters flood streets braving torrential rains despite warnings from Beijing

Aug 19, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019