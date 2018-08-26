Chinese mobile brand HOMTOM on Friday entered the Indian market with three smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

The devices H1, H3 and H5 are priced at Rs 7,499, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.

"In the first six months we are looking to have three to five percent market share in the smartphone market," Nikhil Bhutani, Director for Product and Operations at HOMTOM, told IANS.

H1 comes with 5.5-inch HD display and is equipped with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It houses a 3000 mAh battery.

The H3 with 5.5-inch HD+ In-cell display comes with MTK 1.3GHz 64 bit processor coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It houses a 3500 mAh battery.

Both the models sport 13 MP + 2 MP primary camera and 8MP secondary camera and support "Face Unlock" feature.

The company also aims to manufacture its products in the country.

"The Indian smartphone market has a reputation of providing a thrust to budding phone companies. With an aim to meet public demand and generating best-in-class products, HOMTOM is sure to mark its place in the country," Dilpreet Singh Sikka, Director Finance & Operations, told reporters here.

The H5 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ In-cell display and sports 16 MP+2 MP primary and 8 MP secondary camera.

It is backed by a 3300 mAh battery and also comes with "Fast charging" technology.

The phone has dual micro SIM card slots and comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

All the devices run Android Oreo 8.1 operating system.