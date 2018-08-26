Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 26 August, 2018 22:53 IST

HOMTOM launches three smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment in India

The devices H1, H3 and H5 are priced at Rs 7,499, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.

Chinese mobile brand HOMTOM on Friday entered the Indian market with three smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

The devices H1, H3 and H5 are priced at Rs 7,499, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.

"In the first six months we are looking to have three to five percent market share in the smartphone market," Nikhil Bhutani, Director for Product and Operations at HOMTOM, told IANS.

H1 comes with 5.5-inch HD display and is equipped with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It houses a 3000 mAh battery.

The H3 with 5.5-inch HD+ In-cell display comes with MTK 1.3GHz 64 bit processor coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It houses a 3500 mAh battery.

Both the models sport 13 MP + 2 MP primary camera and 8MP secondary camera and support "Face Unlock" feature.

The company also aims to manufacture its products in the country.

"The Indian smartphone market has a reputation of providing a thrust to budding phone companies. With an aim to meet public demand and generating best-in-class products, HOMTOM is sure to mark its place in the country," Dilpreet Singh Sikka, Director Finance & Operations, told reporters here.

The H5 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ In-cell display and sports 16 MP+2 MP primary and 8 MP secondary camera.

It is backed by a 3300 mAh battery and also comes with "Fast charging" technology.

The phone has dual micro SIM card slots and comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

All the devices run Android Oreo 8.1 operating system.

tags


Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUGB Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUGB Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

science

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex captures snap of ancient asteroid, headed closer for a sample

Aug 25, 2018

Geology

Newly-discovered mineral found in Siberian meteorite is like nothing on Earth

Aug 25, 2018

Consumer Tech

The solid-state lithium-ion battery vying to make consumer tech a whole lot safer

Aug 25, 2018

Penguins

The first Humboldt penguin chick born in India dies prematurely at Mumbai zoo

Aug 25, 2018