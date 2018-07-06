Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 06 July, 2018 09:06 IST

Home ministry to launch online portal to file complains related to cyber crime

Ahir also launched the first Cyber Forensic van of Delhi Police for on-the-spot police investigations.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on 5 July said an online portal will be launched where people can file complaints regarding cyber crimes.

Cybercrime 1024

Speaking at "Cyber Safety and Digital awareness programme for senior citizens" organised by the Delhi Police, Ahir stressed that cyber frauds can be curtailed if the citizens are more aware and responsible while making digital transactions.

"Every citizen should remain vigilant and aware with police being on guard to reduce the rate of cyber crimes," he said, as per an official release.

"In most of the cases, criminals are caught by the police but the priority of the victims is always to recover their lost money. Hence, the most important is to recover the money from the accused."

He also said the ministry had earmarked Rs 25,000 crore for Police modernisation and to deal with increasing rate of cyber crime in the country.

On the occasion, Ahir also launched the first Cyber Forensic van of Delhi Police for on-the-spot police investigations at crime scene.

The van has been developed keeping in mind the need for a portable and mobile system in view of increasing number of digital crimes.

