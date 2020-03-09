tech2 News Staff

With the coronavirus outbreak in India, it has been advised to avoid being part of big public gatherings. Holi, in the country, is traditionally played in big groups, with everyone coming in contact to share gulaal, eat together, and share wishes. However, this year, that does not sound like a good idea. But, how do you just ignore the most colourful festival of the year? God bless WhatsApp stickers! At least a part of your excitement for the day can be shared with your friends and families through these stickers.

How to use them, you ask? Here's a guide to download and use them:

Head to the Play Store and search for something on the lines of "WhatsApp stickers holi". Do note, this will only work if you are an Android user.

You will get a big list of apps in the category. You can tap on any of these apps to preview the kind of stickers it has. Choose the one you like.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Happy Holi you guys, stay safe and be responsible!

