FP TrendingOct 21, 2020 17:25:27 IST

HMD Global has announced the launch of the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones as the latest addition to its wireless audio accessory portfolio. The device offers superior sound coupled with a wide range of functionality and durability. With rich audio ability, the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones have 40 mm dynamic drivers, enabling great low-end sounds and strong bass that allows users to enjoy workout playlist on full blast. Furthermore, users do not need to worry about running out of power as the headphones offer 40 hours of wireless play time and has limitless playback enabled thanks to a 3.5mm audio cable.

The Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones come with universal voice assistant support so that users can make the most out of their day with hands-free commands.

The device also has universal Bluetooth® 5.0 compatibility, making it the perfect accessory regardless of which operating system the user has opted for.

The Nokia Essential Wireless headphones have a foldable headband design and robust anodized aluminium outer cover with comfortable, soft earpads.

Speaking about the launch, Alexander Lambeek, Global Head of Accessories, HMD Global said that with their accessories portfolio, they are delivering all the experiences one needs in a stylish and affordable package that one can expect from a trusted brand.

Describing the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones, he went on to add, "It’s the perfect audio solution – affordable and with universal connectivity, these headphones are the perfect companion for work, music or sport. And, with voice assistant support, people can break away from their screens and soak up the world around them!”

The device comes in black and will be available globally from November 2020 from Nokia.com and select retailers. The Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones have been priced at €59 (Rs 5,145 approx).

