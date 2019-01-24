Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

HMD Global's CPO announces Android Pie roadmap for Nokia smartphones

The only phone that appears to not make it to the list is the Nokia 2, launched back in Nov 2017.

tech2 News Staff Jan 24, 2019 18:25:53 IST

While the rollout of Android Pie has been slow for most smartphones, HMD Global's Nokia was one of the first brands to announce updates for all of their existing devices. The company has now shared a fresh roadmap detailing when to expect Android Pie on phones which are yet to receive the upgrade.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus. Image: tech2/ Shomik

The Nokia 6.1 Plus. Image: tech2/ Shomik

For the record, Nokia has already updated quite a few of its devices to Android Pie, most recently including the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco. Eight more devices are still in the queue, though, including some devices dating back to 2017.

The chief product officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas took to his Twitter account to confirm the Android Pie update for older Nokia phones including the Nokia 3, 5 and 6. Nokia is aiming to finish rolling out all the updates by Q2 of this year.

  • Nokia 5 – January 2019
  • Nokia 3.1 Plus – January 2019
  • Nokia 6 – Q1 2019
  • Nokia 5.1 – Q1 2019
  • Nokia 3.1 – Q1 2019
  • Nokia 2.1 – Q1 2019
  • Nokia 3 – Early Q2 2019
  • Nokia 1 – Early Q2 2019

The only phone that appears to not make it to the list is the Nokia 2, which was released back in November 2017. HMD Global hasn't stated why that's the case but there might be hardware limitations at play here.

As is the case with most software roadmaps, this one could be subject to change, but HMD's progress so far suggests that there are unlikely to be too many problems. However, do expect minor changes if your phone makes the list.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019
Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019

Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019
Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019

Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019
Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

also see

Nokia 5

HMD Global announces Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 5, will roll out in stages

Jan 25, 2019

Nokia Days sale

Flipkart's Nokia Days Sale brings 5.1 Plus and 6.1 Plus at Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999

Jan 12, 2019

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco finally joins the Android Pie family; 1.4 GB update rolling out

Jan 10, 2019

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 with Snapdragon 710 SoC might come with 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage: Report

Jan 12, 2019

5G wireless technology

Canada set to invest CS$40 million for Nokia's research on 5G wireless technology

Jan 25, 2019

Asus ROG phone

Asus ROG phone might get Android 9.0 Pie update soon hints Geekbench listing

Jan 14, 2019

science

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Basic Income

India is attempting the biggest universal basic income experiment in history

Jan 23, 2019