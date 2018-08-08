Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 August, 2018 09:55 IST

HMD Global to unveil a new product on 21 August, could be the Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 5.1 Plus or the Nokia X5 and the Nokia 2.1 are also possible candidates for a launch.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus or the Nokia X6, has been announced in global markets and in China last month. However, now it looks like the Finnish smartphone maker could soon be unveiling the device in the world's third largest smartphone market, India. HMD Global, who owns the Nokia brand, has sent out media invites for a launch on 21 August in New Delhi.

HMD Global invite.

HMD Global invite.

Now the invite does not directly say anything about the Nokia 6.1 Plus, but very recently a support page for the same phone has opened up on Nokia's Indian website. This has fueled rumours about the launch as India happens to be an important market for Nokia. The launch invite reads "HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering for the next big unveil".

Also, there are rumours that the Nokia 6.1 Plus will not be the only device that HMD unveils. The Nokia 5.1 Plus or the Nokia X5 and the Nokia 2.1 are also possible candidates for a launch alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus on 21 August.

Obviously, none of this information can be confirmed so we advise you to take with a grain of salt. That being said, we are sure to find out more about what exactly Nokia plans for its 21 August event in the coming days. As far as pricing is concerned in China the Nokia 6.1 Plus was rebranded as the Nokia X6 and priced starting at CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,800 approx) while for the global markets, Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched with a price tag of HKD 2,288 (Rs. 20,000 approx).

Nokia X6.

Nokia X6.

Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and ultra slim bezels on the sides. Inside, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The primary camera comprises of a dual camera setup with a 16 MP + 5 MP units with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) along with HDR and a bokeh mode.

In terms of connectivity, the phone features a dual SIM setup with 4G VoLTE radios, an FM Radio, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Apart from that, the phone features Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

also see

Nokia

Nokia smartphone codenamed TA-1104 appears on Russian certification website

Aug 06, 2018

Nokia

After launching globally, Nokia 6.1 Plus could be on its way to India very soon

Aug 03, 2018

science

Elephants

Wild elephants in captivity die young, because they remember too much, too well

Aug 08, 2018

Zika virus

Exposure to Zika virus before birth could cause health issues in babies: Report

Aug 08, 2018

Ageing

Breakthrough study reverses key aspects in human ageing with new compounds

Aug 07, 2018

Environment

'Saplings cannot replace trees': Delhi’s citizens struggle to save the city's lungs

Aug 07, 2018