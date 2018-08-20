Nokia is said to unveil its new smartphone on 21 August. This mysterious phone is speculated to be the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The company has been teasing the upcoming launch of its new exclusive through its social media accounts such as Twitter and Facebook.

We are thrilled to bring you the Nokia smartphones event for the most awaited phone. Stay tuned to #BringItOn with #NokiaMobile pic.twitter.com/v1ZHBnTSri — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) August 16, 2018

It has also posted the details of the event which is going to be held at New Delhi at 12 pm. Here's the link to live stream the event on Facebook. It describes this device, whose name has still been kept under wraps by the company as "One of the most awaited phones!" But something seems to be cooking between Nokia and Flipkart, as Nokia is not the only company teasing us and increasing our curiosity with respect to the mystery phone. A new teaser page has been created by Flipkart promoting the launch of the Nokia's mystery smartphone.

Also, the poster teaser flaunts just the phones frame carrying the #BringIton which has been used on all the posts related to the event by Nokia. This poster also has a video featuring Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy stand out on the page which has been put up with the hashtag #TwoOfAKind.

The iconic musicians Shankar, Ehsaan & Loy come together for a jamming session and try guessing the secret behind Flipkart's #TwoOfAKind. Watch the video to know what happens next! Stay tuned for August 21st! Know More: https://t.co/nhqm3jsnB3 pic.twitter.com/wDLckzVYWt — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 19, 2018

The clue giving doesn't stop at this. There is also a video which has been unlisted on Flipkart's YouTube channel.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus was first launched in China in May 2018 and is named as Nokia X6 in that market.

Later on, HMD Global took the phone global and called it Nokia 6.1 Plus. The phone was officially rolled out in Hong Kong for a starting price of HKD 2,288 which is around Rs 20,000.

Here's a refresher to the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone.