tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2021 11:26:31 IST
HMG Global is all set to host a global launch event today at 7.30 pm IST where it is expected to launch Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the company might also launch Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 at the event today. It is expected that Nokia G10 and G20 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 might come with Snapdragon 480 5G processor and 6 GB RAM.
The stream is starting soon…
Don’t miss it: https://t.co/wsOJqvtcB5 #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/2bsGyw4M8M
— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 6, 2021
Nokia G10, Nokia G20 expected specifications
Going by the report by NokiaPowerUser, it is being speculated that the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 will come with an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. Featuring a 6.4-inch HD+ display, the smartphones are expected to sport a 48 MP main camera at the back with a quad-camera setup. The smartphones are likely to run on Android 11 and offer 3 GB and 4 GB RAM options. The smartphones might offer up to 64 GB of internal storage.
Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 are likely to sport an 8 MP front camera. The two smartphones are expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W fast charging.
Nokia X20, Nokia X10 expected specifications
According to a report by the Nokia Power User, the price of the Nokia X20 is expected to be around €349 (approx Rs 30,300) while Nokia X10 may come at the price of €300 (approx Rs 26,000). Both devices are likely to come with Snapdragon 480 5G processor and 6 GB RAM. Nokia X20 has a larger storage capacity of 128 GB as compared to Nokia X10 with 32 GB.
