HMD Global has announced that it will launch new Nokia phones at an event on 8 April at 8:30 pm IST (3 pm GMT). Although the press release has the date and time of the launch event, the devices to be introduced have not been revealed yet. The Nokia official webpage also asks visitors to ‘Save The Date’ mentioning the timings. However, no further details about the event have been provided.

Reportedly, the event might be for the new 5G smartphones like Nokia G10 along with Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. It is almost confirmed that HMD Global will be launching Nokia G10 and speculations are rife that it may also launch the other two smartphones with it.

Earlier this month, reports speculated that HMD Global is working on launching a new G-series of smartphone. It is believed that the ‘G’ in the name could be a reference to gaming and the Finnish brand could market the phones as the ones suitable for long hours of continuous gaming.

For now, it is being speculated that the Nokia G10 will come with an Octa-core chipset. Featuring a 6.4-inch display, the smartphone is expected to sport a 48 MP main camera at the back with a quad-camera arrangement. The report added that the specs of G10 that have been tipped already, place the upcoming product to be similar to the Nokia 5.4.

On the other hand, a tip by a Nokia forum account on social media has pointed out that HMD might be changing its scheme of naming the smartphones. The Twitter handle Nokibar has stated that the new phones launched by HMD from 2021 will no longer have the dot in its nomenclature.

As mentioned by a GizmoChina report, users of Nokia devices have long complained about the confusion that comes with the current naming system. So with an easier naming scheme in place, HMD can hope to embrace more familiarity. The portal also talked about the probability of the touted G10 to be not just a new series but actually, the first model to be launched using the latest naming system.

According to a report by the Nokia Power User, the price of Nokia X20 is expected to be around Rs 30,300 (349 Euros) while Nokia X10 may come at the price of Rs 26,000 (300 Euros). Both devices will sport Snapdragon 480 5G processor and 6 GB RAM. Nokia X20 has a larger storage capacity of 128 GB as compared to Nokia X10 with 32 GB.