HMD Global to host a launch event on 8 April; expected to launch Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20

Both Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 are likely to come with Snapdragon 480 5G processor and 6 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2021 12:43:40 IST

HMD Global has sent out invites for a launch event that will be held on 8 April at 7.30 pm IST. The company has not revealed anything about the devices that will debut at the event. As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global is likely to launch Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. It is expected that Nokia G10 and G20 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 might come with Snapdragon 480 5G processor and 6 GB RAM.

HMD Global to host a launch event on 8 April; expected to launch Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20

The launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST on 8 April.

Nokia G10, Nokia G20 expected specifications

Going by the report by NokiaPowerUser, it is being speculated that the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 will come with an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. Featuring a 6.4-inch HD+ display, the smartphones are expected to sport a 48 MP main camera at the back with a quad-camera setup. The smartphones are likely to run on Android 11 and offer 3 GB and 4 GB RAM options. The smartphones might offer up to 64 GB of internal storage.

Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 are likely to sport an 8 MP front camera. The two smartphones are expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W fast charging.

Nokia X20, Nokia X10 expected specifications

According to a report by the Nokia Power User, the price of the Nokia X20 is expected to be around €349 (approx Rs 30,300) while Nokia X10 may come at the price of €300 (approx Rs 26,000). Both devices are likely to come with Snapdragon 480 5G processor and 6 GB RAM. Nokia X20 has a larger storage capacity of 128 GB as compared to Nokia X10 with 32 GB.

