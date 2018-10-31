Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 31 October, 2018 12:43 IST

HMD Global starts rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update for the Nokia 6.1

While the Nokia 6.1 is getting the update, there is no word about the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The Nokia smartphones launched recently all come with Google's Android One program which gives them a stock Android feel and also means that they are in line to receive updates faster. In line with that last bit, HMD Global has started the roll-out of Android 9.0 Pie update for the Nokia 6.1.

Nokia had promised fans that Android 9.0 was coming to Nokia 6.1 at the end of this month and it is good to see that the company has not disappointed. While the Nokia 6.1 is getting the update, there is no word about the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Juho Sarvikas has said that the month is not over as of yet so we can wait until the end of today to see if there will be any news. The update happens to be 1462.6MB in size and here is the changelog of the new features.

The phone will be getting new system navigation, settings menu, and notifications. The Android Pie feature of Adaptive Battery power prioritization for users’ most commonly used apps/services
along with adaptive and optimized brightness levels will be present as well. The update also brings in the predictive Applications Actions as well as a new camera v9.0 with new UI, Google Lens, and Google motion integration.

The higher-end smartphones such as the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be getting the update by November. There has been no mention of other Nokia smartphones such as the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3, and so on, even though they all are part of Google's Android One program.

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


