tech2 News Staff

The mild trypophobia-inducing penta-lens camera-enabled Nokia PureView 9.2 could be delayed to autumn 2020. The first iteration of the device, the PureView 9 packed with a Snapdragon 845, was announced at the Mobile World Congress in 2019.

A report by Nokia Anew on Twitter suggests that the new device will be called Nokia PureView 9.2 and its launch has been delayed further into 2020. The reason for the delay is mentioned as the replacement of the processor to the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

The announcement of Nokia 9.2 is likely to be delayed until the autumn due to the replacement of the processor on the Snapdragon 865.#Nokia9 #NokiaMobile #HMD #Nokia2020 pic.twitter.com/DbAFdMFi6v — Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) December 30, 2019

It was rumoured that the PureView 9.1 was going to use the Snapdragon 855 in 2019. However, it would have been counter-productive to launch a new smartphone with an older mobile chipset in 2020. The upcoming PureView smartphone from Nokia will reportedly pack 5G connectivity enabled by the new Snapdragon 865 platform.

In more Nokia news, the Twitter account said that the Nokia 7.2 was the most popular device in 2019 based on the number of devices shipped. It was followed by the PureView 9, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 2.2, and the Nokia 4.2 at fifth.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.