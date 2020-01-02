Thursday, January 02, 2020Back to
HMD Global reportedly delays launch of Nokia PureView 9.2 to late 2020

The Nokia PureView 9.2 is apparently delayed since the processor is being replaced with the Snapdragon 865.


tech2 News StaffJan 02, 2020 14:08:55 IST

The mild trypophobia-inducing penta-lens camera-enabled Nokia PureView 9.2 could be delayed to autumn 2020. The first iteration of the device, the PureView 9 packed with a Snapdragon 845, was announced at the Mobile World Congress in 2019.

HMD Global reportedly delays launch of Nokia PureView 9.2 to late 2020

Nokia 9 PureView.

A report by Nokia Anew on Twitter suggests that the new device will be called Nokia PureView 9.2 and its launch has been delayed further into 2020. The reason for the delay is mentioned as the replacement of the processor to the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

It was rumoured that the PureView 9.1 was going to use the Snapdragon 855 in 2019. However, it would have been counter-productive to launch a new smartphone with an older mobile chipset in 2020. The upcoming PureView smartphone from Nokia will reportedly pack 5G connectivity enabled by the new Snapdragon 865 platform.

In more Nokia news, the Twitter account said that the Nokia 7.2 was the most popular device in 2019 based on the number of devices shipped. It was followed by the PureView 9, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 2.2, and the Nokia 4.2 at fifth.

