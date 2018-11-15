Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
HMD Global launches the Nokia 106 in two new colours and a fresh design

The Nokia 106 features an 800 mAh removable battery which HMD claims will last you 21 days on standby.

tech2 News Staff Nov 15, 2018 19:23 PM IST

HMD Global has just launched a new version of its Nokia 106 feature phone globally. Succeeding the original variant which was launched in 2013, the new phone features an updated design and comes in two new colours — light grey and dark blue.

The Nokia 106 features a 1.8-inch TFT colour display. Image: HMD Global

The phone is currently available only in Russia for RUB 1,590 which is approximately Rs 1,700. HMD Global has, however, mentioned that the Nokia 106 will be making its way to other countries later this month. We don't know which countries yet but India is definitely in the reckoning.

The most important feature of the Nokia 106 (2018) is its long battery life. Nokia promises 21 days of standby time and 15 hours of talk time with the phone which, on paper, is remarkable for an 800 mAh battery. Oh, the battery is also removable in typical Nokia fashion.

As for the rest, the Nokia 106 (2018) is a dual SIM phone sporting a 1.8-inch QVGA TFT display. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6261D processor with 4 MB of RAM (yeah you read that right) and 4 MB of inbuilt storage.

Play the classic Snake Xenzia and preloaded demos of Nitro Racing, Danger Dash and Tetris on the Nokia 106. Image: HMD Global

The connectivity options include a Micro-USB port for charging and a 3.5 mm headphone pack. The phone also comes with FM radio and an LED flashlight.

It also comes preloaded with favourites like Snake Xenzia and Danger Dash among others. In case you're wondering, it doesn't feature a camera at all.

