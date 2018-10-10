Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 October, 2018 11:14 IST

HMD Global begins rolling out Android Pie beta to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, reveals CPO

HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 15,999 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India on 21 August.

HMD Global had launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 15,999 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus at an event in New Delhi on 21 August. In a span of fewer than two months the company has rolled out the beta version of Android 9 for Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer took to Twitter and announced the official release of the beta version.

If you want to give the beta version a spin, you might have to visit the Nokia Beta Labs and can get yourself some pie!

As this is a beta version and not the final update, usually developers try their hands on it, looking for bugs which can be looked into and polished out before a public release.

If you are not a developer and still can't resist getting a bite of that pie then you may want to get a spare phone upgraded instead of the one which is your main phone as these updates are usually riddled with bugs which might hamper your user experience.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a definite upgrade to the lacklustre Nokia 6.1. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The final version of Android 9 Pie for Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to roll out in a few weeks which would then be available to all units in the market.

