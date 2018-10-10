HMD Global had launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 15,999 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus at an event in New Delhi on 21 August. In a span of fewer than two months the company has rolled out the beta version of Android 9 for Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer took to Twitter and announced the official release of the beta version.

Hungry for pie? If you're a Nokia 6.1 Plus user, you'll be happy to know that Android 9 is now available to test in #Nokiamobilebetalabs. https://t.co/siaoX5xEmR #Nokiamobile #Android9 pic.twitter.com/0oiLr0NI09 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 9, 2018

If you want to give the beta version a spin, you might have to visit the Nokia Beta Labs and can get yourself some pie!

As this is a beta version and not the final update, usually developers try their hands on it, looking for bugs which can be looked into and polished out before a public release.

If you are not a developer and still can't resist getting a bite of that pie then you may want to get a spare phone upgraded instead of the one which is your main phone as these updates are usually riddled with bugs which might hamper your user experience.

The final version of Android 9 Pie for Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to roll out in a few weeks which would then be available to all units in the market.