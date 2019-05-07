Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Hike is developing AI and Machine Learning-enabled stickers for Hike Sticker Chat

Hike is currently building one of the largest repositories of AI and ML enabled stickers.

Press Trust of IndiaMay 07, 2019 15:36:15 IST

Homegrown mobile messaging platform Hike announced a collaboration with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D) for developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the country.

This collaboration is in line with the company’s goal to facilitate research collaboration with Indian universities and research institutions, Hike said in a statement. “By facilitating this research opportunity, we want to help enable the Indian academia to connect to early-stage research and support the translation of that research to fuel advancement in the AI and ML ecosystem,” Anshuman Misra, VP Operations, Hike said.

Hike is developing AI and Machine Learning-enabled stickers for Hike Sticker Chat

Hike Messenger

According to research by Itihaasa, India currently ranks third, far behind China as the leader of research in the field of AI. Through this initiative, Hike aims to help bridge that gap along with stakeholders in the ecosystem “The goal of the research collaboration initiative is to work with stakeholders and academia to help enable more deep-rooted research in AI and ML in the country; and as part of this initiative, Hike is looking to collaborate with Indian institutions to help boost the AI and ML ecosystem in India,” the statement said.

The area of research will comprise natural language processing (NLP), speech, link prediction, deep learning and computer vision. “A project of this depth is one of the first in the AI and ML ecosystems, and we hope this encourages more Indian academia to partner with Hike. We believe this will play a huge role in facilitating our students to help create a future shaped by open research,” Tanmoy Chakraborty, Director, Laboratory for Computational Social Systems (LCS2), IIIT-D said.

The company is currently building one of the largest repositories of AI and ML enabled stickers for its recently announced local messaging platform, Hike Sticker Chat.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review


also see

Cloud computing

Open and AI-powered multi-cloud strategy needed for an enterprise growth spurt

May 02, 2019
Open and AI-powered multi-cloud strategy needed for an enterprise growth spurt
AI chatbots will transform the way people travel, with voice dominating searches

AI Chatbots

AI chatbots will transform the way people travel, with voice dominating searches

May 02, 2019
Facebook's AI system couldn't identify Christchurch first-person livestream

Facebook

Facebook's AI system couldn't identify Christchurch first-person livestream

Apr 25, 2019
SC ruling on privacy first step in making India ready to adopt AI, says Meity official

Privacy

SC ruling on privacy first step in making India ready to adopt AI, says Meity official

May 02, 2019
Cockroach-inspired surgical bot slithers into pig's heart with no human guidance

Robotics

Cockroach-inspired surgical bot slithers into pig's heart with no human guidance

Apr 25, 2019
Ramadan 2019 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and use stickers for the occasion

Ramadan 2019

Ramadan 2019 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and use stickers for the occasion

May 06, 2019

science

How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

May 07, 2019
Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

May 07, 2019
Highlights on UN IPBES report on species loss: Damage isn't permanent, as long as we remedy it soon, dramatically

Highlights on UN IPBES report on species loss: Damage isn't permanent, as long as we remedy it soon, dramatically

May 06, 2019
SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

SciArt

SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

May 06, 2019