Sep 06, 2019
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Three of Wall Street's top-performing IPO stocks in 2019 tumbled late on Thursday after the companies' quarterly results failed to satisfy investors and justify their high valuations.
Zoom Video Communications
Cyber-security company Crowdstrike
And business software seller Medallia
In a year marked by disappointing public listings by Uber Technologies
Prior to Thursday's after-hours declines, Zoom was up 157% from its initial public offering in April, Crowdstrike had risen 155% since it went public in June, and Medallia was up 74% from its IPO in July.
The sell-offs on Thursday, even after the money-losing companies beat consensus expectations, suggest investors may be becoming more concerned about high valuations.
Crowdstrike traded earlier on Thursday at about 85 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, while Medallia traded at a multiple of 37, according to Refinitiv data.
Zoom traded at 38 times expected revenue over the next 12 months. Analysts on average do not expect Zoom to report a non-GAAP profit until the quarter ending in October 2020.
Uber is down 28% since its May IPO, which had easily been this year's most highly anticipated. It is now widely viewed as the most disappointing, while Lyft has slumped 36% from its March IPO.
Slack Technologies Inc's
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)
