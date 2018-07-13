Friday, July 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 13 July, 2018 17:31 IST

Hexa, the six legged robot, carries a potted plant and reaches out for sunlight

Robot Hexa was developed by Chinese roboticist and entrepreneur Sun Tianqi's company, Vincross.

Here's a cute potted plant, which has robotic legs and reaches out for the sun.

Chinese roboticist and entrepreneur Sun Tianqi modelled a six-legged robot that carries a potted plant. The robot is called Hexa and was developed by Tianqi’s Beijing based company, Vincross.

It has 19 servos, infrared, and 720p cameras and a Linux-based operating system which is customisable.

Hexa, the cutest robot ever. Image: Vincross

Hexa, the cutest robot ever. Image: Vincross

According to Tianqi on the Vincorss forums, what is named “Sharing Human Technology with Plants," is an installation project of a walking succulent.

He was inspired by a dead sunflower at a flower exhibition. It was located in a place which did not get any sunlight. “I thought if it could move a little bit, take a 30-feet walk out of the shadow to where the other sunflowers were, it would have lived healthily. But it didn’t,” he said, and that's how he incorporated the idea into a moving robot.

Plants are passive and can’t move, even if they want to reach out to the sunlight. Placement of potted plants is completely under human control. Sometimes the plants are placed in areas where they may not get optimal sunlight.

With the help of Hexa, the plant (which is placed on it) can seek sunlight easily. Hexa moves towards the sunshine when needed, and it retreats to shade when it has had enough.

Tianqi says that Hexa will "play” with you if you tap its carapace, and surprisingly it can even make its needs known by performing a little stompy dance when it’s out of water. Cute, isn't it?

We cannot say from the post about how the robot works and manages to identify where the sun is, but we're guessing it probably moves to the brightest area and probably has light sensors inside,

tags


latest videos

Instagram Question sticker explained

Instagram Question sticker explained
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

also see

NowStreaming

Homecoming first look: Julia Roberts plays a therapist in Amazon's upcoming conspiracy thriller

Jul 03, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying AI robot Cimon finally reaches space station

Jul 02, 2018

science

Cancer Research

Tumour-killing cancer cells trained with CRISPR to slay their own kind

Jul 13, 2018

Neutrinos

Cosmic 'ghost particle' found to have originated from a huge, spinning black hole

Jul 13, 2018

Health

A new protein that could treat sepsis identified by IIT Roorkee scientists

Jul 13, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018