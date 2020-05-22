Friday, May 22, 2020Back to
Hewlett Packard to cut costs by $1 billion, reduces CEO pay by 25% on pandemic woes

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Thursday unveiled a plan to cut costs by at least $1 billion (817.5 million pounds) by 2022 and said it would reduce the base salary of its chief executive officer by 25%, in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost-savings plan will include changes to the company’s workforce and is expected to deliver annualized net run-rate savings of at least $800 million, the company said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


