Friday, May 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprises lays out $1 billion savings plan, pay cuts

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Thursday unveiled a plan targeting gross savings of at least $1 billion (817.6 million pounds) by 2022 and cut the base salaries of top executives by 25% as the software maker seeks to weather the coronavirus crisis. Shares, down about 35% this year, fell 5.4% in extended trading after the company missed second-quarter revenue and profit estimates


ReutersMay 22, 2020 04:15:28 IST

Hewlett Packard Enterprises lays out <img class=

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Thursday unveiled a plan targeting gross savings of at least $1 billion (817.6 million pounds) by 2022 and cut the base salaries of top executives by 25% as the software maker seeks to weather the coronavirus crisis.

Shares, down about 35% this year, fell 5.4% in extended trading after the company missed second-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

"The global economic lockdowns since February significantly impacted our fiscal Q2 financial performance," Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said in a statement. [nBw7Tcldma]

Beginning on July 1, through the remainder of fiscal year 2020, the base salaries of the CEO and officers at the executive vice president level will be reduced by 25%, HPE said.

The board also cut by 25% the portion of the annual $100,000 cash retainer entitled by directors for the period beginning on July 1 through the remainder of fiscal 2020.

HP, which in April withdrew its 2020 forecast, posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimates of 29 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue of $6.01 billion also missed estimate of $6.29 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Asia stocks set to track soft Wall Street lead amid pandemic worries

May 07, 2020
Asia stocks set to track soft Wall Street lead amid pandemic worries
WHO warns against rushed end to coronavirus lockdowns

Newstracker

WHO warns against rushed end to coronavirus lockdowns

May 07, 2020
Michigan governor to reopen factories, sources say, as U.S. jobless ranks grow

Newstracker

Michigan governor to reopen factories, sources say, as U.S. jobless ranks grow

May 08, 2020
Palestinian boy braves surgery alone during coronavirus closure in Israel

Newstracker

Palestinian boy braves surgery alone during coronavirus closure in Israel

May 08, 2020
Massachusetts must allow gun stores to reopen despite pandemic, judge rules

Newstracker

Massachusetts must allow gun stores to reopen despite pandemic, judge rules

May 08, 2020
Trump stresses desire for arms control with Russia, China in Putin call

Newstracker

Trump stresses desire for arms control with Russia, China in Putin call

May 08, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020