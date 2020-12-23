FP Trending

Hero Electronix, a part of the Hero Group, has launched a new security camera that comes with AI features and strong exterior to withstand all kinds of weather. The Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera is a smart device which can be connected with other devices and the camera will alert you in case of any threat. It is available for Rs 5,490. To suit current times, the camera will be able to detect whether someone visiting your house is wearing a face mask or not. The camera will inform you beforehand if a visitor comes without donning a mask.

According to a company release, this feature will help businesses such as take away spots, small retail stores and office workplaces, where many individuals are likely to come in close contact with each other. This will inform households waiting to collect deliveries if their visitor is maintaining social distancing norms or not.

The pandemic has severely restricted frequency of travel which means cars and other vehicles are left in the parking spots for a longer amount of time. With the new Qubo security camera, users and business managers will be able to set up a smart safety zone around their car. This way whenever the vehicle moves in and out of that parking zone, an alert will be given out.

The camera comes with up to 128 GB memory storage support and cloud storage so that recording can be left on continuously. There is also an option to turn round the clock recording in its field of view. It comes with a smart intruder alarm system that can let out customisable sounds and sirens to alert if any intruder comes too close to your property.

With a time-lapse feature, the camera will be able to provide you with a short video to look over everything that happened throughout the day, without having to spend hours on it. The camera also has the ability to call the user in case of any danger.

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO of Hero Electronix, said: “With the launch of the Smart Outdoor Security Camera, we aim to bring a product to consumers across India that can potentially safeguard their well-being and reduce their mental anxiety due to COVID”.