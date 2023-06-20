Mehul Reuben Das

People who own the Apple Watch will happily testify, how it has become an indispensable part of their daily lives. It accompanies them everywhere, providing a multitude of functions right from their wrist. Whether it’s taking an ECG, checking elevation levels, tracking sleep, finding lost keys, or even obtaining emergency assistance, the Apple Watch has gained the trust of millions of users worldwide. It helps in keeping people connected, active, healthy, and safe.

Among its features, the native ‘Workout App’ stands out and is widely utilized by Apple Watch users globally. The Workout app now incorporates new metrics for running form, such as vertical oscillation, stride length, and ground contact time.

These metrics can be visualized through Workout Views, which include Activity rings, Elevation, Running Power, and Splits. Additionally, there are powerful training experiences like Heart Rate Zones, Race Route, Pacer, and a new Custom Workout, all aimed at improving performance. Moreover, for triathletes, a new Multisport workout automatically switches between swim, bike, and run activities.

The Activity rings on the Apple Watch provide a clear representation of a user’s daily movement with three simple metrics: Move, Exercise, and Stand. These rings continuously monitor their progress throughout the day. The ultimate goal is to close these rings every day, and the Apple Watch is specifically designed to keep them motivated throughout the process.

Not only can users share their activity with others and engage in friendly competitions, but with Activity trends, they can also assess how their activity metrics have been trending over a longer period. By using the Fitness app on an iPhone, users can compare their progress over the past 90 days with the previous 365 days across various familiar metrics, such as active calories, standing hours, exercise, and more. If they notice a downward trend in any area, the app provides coaching to assist them in getting back on track.

Within the “Workout App” on the Apple Watch, users have the option to select Yoga as an activity when engaging in their workout sessions. This selection allows users to track various types of yoga sessions, ranging from restorative practices to more intense power vinyasa flows. Additionally, apart from the built-in Workout App, there are numerous third-party apps available for both iOS and watchOS that are compatible with the Apple Watch. These apps offer additional features and functionalities to help users track and monitor their Yoga workouts effectively.

And who can better explain the how well the Apple watch integrates in to your Yoga workouts better than a seasoned yoga instructor? Here’s what Tanvi Mehra, Founder, Tangerine Art Studio has to say about how she relies on the Apple Watch.

“Yoga for me is about attaining a balance between the mental and the physical aspects of health. My Apple Watch has become integral to my daily self-care routine because it caters to this need. Apple Watch has some important Yoga centric features that allow me to stay present and bring my attention back to me. Some key features in the Mindfulness App are the Reflect and Breathe. A single affirmation or reflection that pops up on the screen can really help regulate breathing, centre the mind and help shift perspectives that don’t serve me.”

“Additionally, the ‘Sleep’ feature is among my favourites because it guides me to unwind, decompress and disconnect in preparation of sound sleep. That Apple has made these features so easy to activate and access is the cherry on top of the Apple,” she added.