Friday, March 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Here’s Why the All-New Vitara Brezza Gives You The #PowerToBeWicked

Maruti Suzuki’s All-New Vitara Brezza lets you swish through the roads with confidence for an adventurous, sporty, stylish and edgy journey.


FP StudioMar 13, 2020 12:15:38 IST

Gone are the days when people would flaunt their sanskaari bachche and compare them to Sharmaji ka ladka. In 2020, we flaunt our high-tech, classy automobile that brings back the swag in our mundane lives with a pinch of sass, style and wickedness. We believe that Gen Z likes to live life king-size and a stunner like Maruti Suzuki's all-new Vitara Brezza is what gives the #PowerToBeWicked!

Here’s Why the All-New Vitara Brezza Gives You The #PowerToBeWicked

Maruti Suzuki’s All-New Vitara Brezza lets you swish through the roads with confidence for an adventurous, sporty, stylish and edgy journey. But most importantly, it gives you the freedom to be yourself and ride through the roads like a pro. It also promises to make all your long drives and road journeys more exciting!

A powerful addition to your life with a 1.5L petrol engine, the upgraded Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a charmer. LED Projector Headlamps with Dual Function LED DRLs, Bold Front Grille and distinct LED Tail Lights all make it a flaunt-worthy possession that’s wickedly stylish, grabbing eyeballs everywhere it goes.

The perfect combination of great looks and admirable power, this car with its stylish features is the choicest SUV in the market that’ll make you stand out of the crowd. Imagine moving around the city with a Bollywood celebrity because the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is no less, with its long list of eye-catchy features and a power-packed on-road performance.

A dynamic design for its dual-tone floating roof, a Smartplay Infotainment System, Advance Automatic Transmission and push start button, all act as stars on the feature list. Be it a formal meeting or a romantic date, the All-New Vitara Brezza is a great possession to flaunt when making an impression is crucial and putting forth your stylish best is a life-saver. All-New Vitara Brezza’s excellent cruise control makes the drive truly memorable with the ability to swoosh through tough terrains with ease. The comfort and convenience of this on-road beast makes even a saint feel like a sinner that wants to wickedly navigate through rugged roads.
A car that’s less of a vehicle and more of a companion, it gives you the power to be smart, stylish and wicked.
Launched at Auto Expo 2020, the all-new Vitara Brezza is a wonderful upgrade that’s setting trends and all set to creating bolder milestones! Unveiled amidst great fanfare, this car's already winning hearts with its wickedness that resonates with Gen Z.

AR_NL_BREZZA_Infotainment_display_A_V02

It’s time to fasten your seat belt as you are in for one amazing ride in the All-New Vitara Brezza! Intrigued much? Know more about our current crush – the All-New Vitara Brezza – here.

This is a partnered post.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

automonitor

2016 Auto Expo: Maruti Vitara Brezza images leaked

Jan 29, 2016
2016 Auto Expo: Maruti Vitara Brezza images leaked
Safety was given the highest priority in the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

automonitor

Safety was given the highest priority in the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Feb 17, 2016
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza likely to have a starting price of Rs 5.8 lakh in India

maruti suzuki vitara brezza price in india

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza likely to have a starting price of Rs 5.8 lakh in India

Mar 07, 2016
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched in India at Rs 6.99 lakh

maruti suzuki vitara brezza suv price in india

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched in India at Rs 6.99 lakh

Mar 08, 2016
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched in India on March 8, 2016

maruti vitara brezza launch in india

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched in India on March 8, 2016

Mar 02, 2016
2016 Maruti Vitara Brezza diesel road test review

maruti suzuki vitara brezza diesel review

2016 Maruti Vitara Brezza diesel road test review

Mar 10, 2016

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020