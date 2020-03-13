FP Studio

Gone are the days when people would flaunt their sanskaari bachche and compare them to Sharmaji ka ladka. In 2020, we flaunt our high-tech, classy automobile that brings back the swag in our mundane lives with a pinch of sass, style and wickedness. We believe that Gen Z likes to live life king-size and a stunner like Maruti Suzuki's all-new Vitara Brezza is what gives the #PowerToBeWicked!

Maruti Suzuki’s All-New Vitara Brezza lets you swish through the roads with confidence for an adventurous, sporty, stylish and edgy journey. But most importantly, it gives you the freedom to be yourself and ride through the roads like a pro. It also promises to make all your long drives and road journeys more exciting!

A powerful addition to your life with a 1.5L petrol engine, the upgraded Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a charmer. LED Projector Headlamps with Dual Function LED DRLs, Bold Front Grille and distinct LED Tail Lights all make it a flaunt-worthy possession that’s wickedly stylish, grabbing eyeballs everywhere it goes.

The perfect combination of great looks and admirable power, this car with its stylish features is the choicest SUV in the market that’ll make you stand out of the crowd. Imagine moving around the city with a Bollywood celebrity because the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is no less, with its long list of eye-catchy features and a power-packed on-road performance.

A dynamic design for its dual-tone floating roof, a Smartplay Infotainment System, Advance Automatic Transmission and push start button, all act as stars on the feature list. Be it a formal meeting or a romantic date, the All-New Vitara Brezza is a great possession to flaunt when making an impression is crucial and putting forth your stylish best is a life-saver. All-New Vitara Brezza’s excellent cruise control makes the drive truly memorable with the ability to swoosh through tough terrains with ease. The comfort and convenience of this on-road beast makes even a saint feel like a sinner that wants to wickedly navigate through rugged roads.

A car that’s less of a vehicle and more of a companion, it gives you the power to be smart, stylish and wicked.

Launched at Auto Expo 2020, the all-new Vitara Brezza is a wonderful upgrade that’s setting trends and all set to creating bolder milestones! Unveiled amidst great fanfare, this car's already winning hearts with its wickedness that resonates with Gen Z.

It’s time to fasten your seat belt as you are in for one amazing ride in the All-New Vitara Brezza! Intrigued much? Know more about our current crush – the All-New Vitara Brezza – here.

This is a partnered post.

