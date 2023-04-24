Anirudh Regidistudio18

Studio-ready laptops are a different breed from gaming laptops. Where games simply require raw power from powerful CPUs and GPUs, Studio laptops are meant to be used in a professional setting where certain features like colour-accurate displays and reliability are non-negotiable. MSI understands these needs very well, and chose this need as the starting point of the design of their Studio-ready laptop lines.

MSI, though, goes a few steps further. These laptops not only offer a certain minimum guarantee of performance and features that creators would want, but also provide the perfect balance of performance and portability for new age consumers who happen to need no-compromise flexibility and adaptability. These laptops are thin, very light, and still manage to offer all-day battery life. And it’s not just work and no play, these laptops make for fantastic gaming machines thanks to cutting-edge cooling tech and fast displays.

Large trackpads ensure that you stay productive even without a mouse, and svelte design and per-key RGB lighting give you that visual oomph that helps you stand out among other creators.

What is a Studio laptop?

When it comes to specs, NVIDIA Studio-validated laptops will always have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, at least 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage, fast CPUs, and high-resolution, colour-accurate monitors. NVIDIA GeForce RTX support is especially important as it lets creators take advantage of NVIDIA Broadcast — a suite of AI accelerated streaming tools — and compatibility with creator programs like OBS, Unity, DaVinci Resolve and Blender that take full-advantage of the advanced RT cores in NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

In addition, these laptops use NVIDIA Studio Drivers. Studio drivers undergo extensive testing with various hardware configurations and creative applications to virtually guarantee performance and uptime.

The idea is that creators get all the power and features they need for no-limits creativity. It won’t be the laptop that’s holding them back.

What do content creators get?

MSI’s latest Studio-ready laptop include the Creator Z16 and Z17 HX Studio, CreatorPro Z16 and Z17 HX Studio, Stealth 14, 16 and 17, and the Prestige 16 Studio. These laptops are all, and without exception, incredibly thin and very well built. Their powerful hardware is cooled by cutting edge tech like CoolerBoost 5 and Vapour Chambers, and they all boast of TruePixel 16:10 displays designed specifically for creative professionals and picky gamers.

The Prestige 16 Studio is particularly impressive in this regard as it boasts of one of the few miniLED laptop displays in circulation today. It also happens to have a QHD+ resolution and CalMan certification for MSI’s signature TruePixel colour accuracy. If you deal with HDR workflows, you really can’t get a better laptop. The other laptops in the line boast of similarly great TruePixel colour accuracy, high pixel densities, 16:10 aspect ratios, and support for the various professional colour spaces — AdobeRGB, DCI-P3, etc. — that creators need to work in.

These laptops are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs, some of which can boost to 5.6 GHz on two cores for unmatched single-threaded performance in creative apps like Photoshop. Dual-channel DDR5 RAM gives you a 20% performance boost over previous gen, mitigating your performance bottlenecks and ensuring that creative apps can have a large, fast pool of memory to access.

The most important feature is of course the fact that all these laptops are powered by NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 series cards. Why does that matter? How about an 8th Gen NVIDIA encoder that can directly stream in AV1, or 4th Gen Tensor Cores that give you a significant boost in AI accelerated tasks like stabilisation, rendering, and noise reduction? You even get 3rd Gen Ray-Tracing cores — the best in the business — that support real-time path-tracing and ray-tracing in games and rendering applications, allowing you to generate photo-real renders on the fly. Apps like Blender even take advantage of NVIDIA Optix to render 3D scenes at incredible speed.

It’s an impressive feat of engineering indeed that MSI has succeeded in squeezing 13th Gen Intel CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 power into such slim form factors. It’s even more impressive when you look at the exceptional cooling performance and battery life that these laptops can deliver.

As mentioned earlier, NVIDIA Studio drivers ensure stability and NVIDIA Broadcast support ensures quality streaming. Throw in support for the NVIDIA Omniverse tools for unrestricted creativity and collaboration, and even Canvas — which turns brush strokes into AI-generated art — you basically have the power of a supercomputer in the form factor of a thin-n-light laptop.

What do gamers get?

Gamers aren’t left behind either. MSI Overboost tech, for example, lets you pump additional power into the CPU and GPU to boost frames, as does the dedicated MUX switch that directly connects your laptop’s GPU to the display for up to a 10% boost in performance.

Throw in high-refresh rate displays (at least 120 Hz) for fast-paced gaming, powerful Intel H series processors, and NVIDIA RTX features like real time-ray-tracing in games and you’re in for a wonderful time.

Laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series GPUs gain an additional benefit in the form of DLSS 3, which uses AI to vastly boost frame-rates in even the most demanding PC games, allowing you to crank up settings to the max and enjoy buttery smooth gameplay with no discernible loss in visual quality.

Creativity unleashed!

Buying a Studio-ready laptop from MSI is the easiest way to boost your creative abilities. MSI’s Studio laptops are certified for professional use and offer an unmatched feature-set and performance in a thin-n-light package that is simply too good to ignore. Book your MSI laptop today and unleash your creative potential!

This is a Partnered Post.