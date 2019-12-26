tech2 News Staff

It is almost the end of 2019 and now is the right time for all social media geeks to take a look back at the best Instagram posts of the year. We already know the songs that topped your Spotify playlist (Wrapped) during the year, the best YouTube videos of the year and so on. Now it's time to look at your Instagram account. Many influencers, bloggers, celebrities are already doing it and maybe you would like to join the trend. Here's how.

Top Nine has a website where only public accounts can generate their top nine Instagram posts of 2019. You can also download the app. This can be done by downloading a third-party app called Top Nine. It is available on the Play Store as well as App Store.

You can also use Best Nine website to get the job done and the procedure remains the same. For the website, all you need to do is enter your Instagram handle, enter your email ID when asked and wait for the grid of your top nine Instagram posts to appear. These posts can be images or videos, and they will be selected on the basis of the number of likes on the post.

You can also find the best nine Instagram posts of the year of your favourite celebrities as well!

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.