Thursday, December 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Here's how you can find your top 9 Instagram posts of the year

The top nine Instagram posts of 2019 will be selected on the basis of the number of likes on the post.


tech2 News StaffDec 26, 2019 17:46:52 IST

It is almost the end of 2019 and now is the right time for all social media geeks to take a look back at the best Instagram posts of the year. We already know the songs that topped your Spotify playlist (Wrapped) during the year, the best YouTube videos of the year and so on. Now it's time to look at your Instagram account. Many influencers, bloggers, celebrities are already doing it and maybe you would like to join the trend. Here's how.

Heres how you can find your top 9 Instagram posts of the year

Representational Image.

Top Nine has a website where only public accounts can generate their top nine Instagram posts of 2019. You can also download the app. This can be done by downloading a third-party app called Top Nine. It is available on the Play Store as well as App Store.

Top 9 posts of 2019 of Tech2.

Top 9 posts of 2019 of Tech2.

You can also use Best Nine website to get the job done and the procedure remains the same. For the website, all you need to do is enter your Instagram handle, enter your email ID when asked and wait for the grid of your top nine Instagram posts to appear. These posts can be images or videos, and they will be selected on the basis of the number of likes on the post.

You can also find the best nine Instagram posts of the year of your favourite celebrities as well!

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping, tobacco products on the platform

Dec 20, 2019
Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping, tobacco products on the platform
Instagram to making alliances with fact-checkers to fight off misinformation

Instagram

Instagram to making alliances with fact-checkers to fight off misinformation

Dec 17, 2019
Five quick and simple ways you can improve your sense of smell

What's that smell?

Five quick and simple ways you can improve your sense of smell

Dec 23, 2019
How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card

Aadhaar

How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card

Dec 16, 2019
Leg day at the gym is a game-changer — how to squat your way to toned, strong legs

Toned Legs

Leg day at the gym is a game-changer — how to squat your way to toned, strong legs

Dec 23, 2019
Instagram's new Layout feature for Stories will let you post up to six images at the same time

Instagram

Instagram's new Layout feature for Stories will let you post up to six images at the same time

Dec 18, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019