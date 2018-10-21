If you've just broken the bank on a Google Pixel 3, you've probably gotten used to the gesture-based navigation system which is activated by default. But if you crave to go back to the old three-button navigation system, you're at the right place.

Google introduced gesture navigation with Android Pie, letting you swipe up to see recent apps, swipe right to switch to the previous app, swipe right and hold to scroll between recent apps. There's also the option to press the back button, or press the home button when in a menu. Now, while this method of navigation may be optional for Pixel and Pixel 2 users, it isn't for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 users.

Thanks to a detailed tutorial by XDADevelopers, we finally know how to revert to the older navigation method. Here's how:

Step 1: Install a third-party launcher of your choice. This is a mandatory step as otherwise, you won’t be left with a launcher app at the end of the process.

Step 2: Set up the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) on your PC from the step's provided here.

Step 3: Connect your Pixel 3 to the PC you installed ADB on and open up a command prompt/terminal in the directory where you downloaded the ADB binary.

Step 4: If you're using Windows Command Prompt, type the following command:

"adb shell"

Step 5: Enter the following command to uninstall the Pixel Launcher from the current user:

"pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.google.android.apps.nexuslauncher

"

Step 6: Now, to re-enable the stock navigation bar after reboot, you'll have to issue the following command:

"settings put secure system_navigation_keys_enabled 1"

Step 7: Reboot your Pixel 3.

Once you’re booted back up, you should see the original 3 button navigation bar layout and the original vertical stacked card recent apps overview.