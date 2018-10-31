Apple has finally announced that the dual-SIM functionality introduced in the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR is now available via the iOS 12 .1 update. While Apple says the phone has two SIMs, the traditional implementation of two physical SIM cards is only available in China.

With other markets, Apple will be introducing the option of one physical SIM and one eSIM. So how do you get enable this dual-SIM functionality and eSIM? As of right now only Jio and Airtel have the option of supporting eSIMS and in due time more carriers will be added. As per a report by Fonearena, for Airtel customers, here's how to enable dual-SIM on your iPhone XS or XR.

Update your phone to iOS 12.1

Send in SMS to 121 eSIM< for converting your SIM to eSIM.

for converting your SIM to eSIM. An email from Airtel will come with a QR code

Keep this QR code open on another device

Now go to settings on your iPhone XS/XR and got to -> Cellular ->Add Cellular Plan -> Use your iPhone to scan the QR code that your carrier provided.

After scanning the code a confirmation SMS will be sent to which you have to reply with '1' within 60 seconds of the message's arrival.

You shall receive a call for verification and after a few hours, your SIM will be activated.

By default, your physical SIM will be your main SIM card used for voice, SMS, mobile data, iMessage, and FaceTime. The secondary SIM can be used for calls and sending SMS only. These preferences can be changed in the menu option.