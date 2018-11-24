Saturday, November 24, 2018 Back to
Here are some cool ways to create stickers, gifs, memes from The Lion King trailer

The Lion King trailer brings back memories of me and my friends huddled up, watching little Simba grow up.

Sneha Sharma Nov 24, 2018 09:46 AM IST

The Lion King has been scheduled to release in 2019, but its first teaser trailer is out, and boy it gave me goosebumps! The track, 'Circle of Life' got me circling in a pool of nostalgia. It has brought back memories of me and my friends huddled up, watching little Simba grow up. If you look at it, he was actually the one who showed what adulting is.

How I wish I could go back to the day when I first watched OG Lion King trailer for the first time. But as a wise old baboon rightly said (Hint: his name starts with an R) "It doesn't matter. It's in the past," now we have a revamped, CGI-driven version of The Lion King to look forward to.

And so, to really mix up my love for Lion King in my daily life, I figured these cool ways you can create stickers, gifs and even memes on The Lion King and turn them into your go-to expressions on social media.

Stickers

WhatsApp stickers have become a rage and now you can even create stickers of yourself, so here is a cool way through which you can make Lion King stickers. Firstly, you will need to watch the Lion King trailer (duh!). Then, hit pause on your favourite moment, and take screen grabs of those frames.

Moving on, you need to then go to the Google Play Store and download the 'Sticker maker' for WhatsApp by Viko & Co.

When you launch the app, you will see an option called ‘Create a new sticker pack’. Then give a name to the sticker pack and also add the creator's name, that's you!

DIY Lion King stickers for WhatsApp. Image: Tech2

DIY Lion King stickers for WhatsApp. Image: Tech2

Once through that, you will see an empty sticker tray. Tap on the topmost square. The sticker you add to the box will be the icon of your sticker pack.

You will have an option to add a file from your phone or click a new one for the sticker pack.

So choose something cute like Simba or Rafiki or any of other characters of your choice!

Once you've chosen the image, you can outline the part of the picture you want in the sticker. The outlining bit can get a little tricky, but you will have the option to undo and redo.

You need to add at least three stickers to make a pack. After you are done adding the stickers, hit on the green-colour 'Publish Sticker Pack' option on the bottom right and Voila! you've your own sticker pack.

Post-publishing, you will be asked to add these stickers to your WhatsApp, accept and head to the app to enjoy these new custom stickers.

This feature can only be accessed on Android phones. So Android users, be kind to your fellow iPhone users and spread the Lion King stickers.

GIFs

Now if you want to up your game and want something that moves, here's how you can create your own GIF's. Personally, I found the easiest way to make gifs is through an application called Giphy!

So firstly, you'll have to download a screen recorder on your phone if you haven't yet. Then go through the trailer once again. Now instead of choosing just one frame, choose a particular action.

via GIPHY

Start screen recording the portion from the trailer that you want to make as a gif. Once the action has been recorded, go to GIPHY. You can sign up, or go ahead without creating account.

via GIPHY

Then click on the plus button in the centre on the screen. Choose the screen recorded video. Trim the video, and just choose the section that you want to convert as a gif.

And your gif is now ready. You can now think of a quirky caption for your gif or let your gif do the talking!

via GIPHY

Meme generator

You can even jiggle your funny bones by creating a meme with The Lion King's characters.

The app called Meme Generator Free by ZomboDroid is available both on iOS and Android, and can help you flaunt your funny side.

Meme made through Meme Generator Free by ZomboDroid. Image: Tech2

Meme made through Meme Generator Free by ZomboDroid. Image: Tech2

After downloading the app, hit the 'Custom Memes' option. Then choose the layout of how you want your meme to be like. They have two options Classic and Modern. After choosing that you can click on the option of creating a sticker. You can choose to create a sticker from the screenshots you've already clicked from The Lion King trailer.

Once you are through with that, you can add a caption to it and you here you go! You have your very own Lion King meme.

So go crazy and share them Lion King feels. Hakuna Matata!

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

Indian employees don't get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

