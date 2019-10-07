Monday, October 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Here are five things that you need to know about the Nobel Prize and its awardees

The Nobel Prize is not given posthumously but there are exceptions like In 2011 when Ralph Steinman of Canada received it.


Agence France-PresseOct 07, 2019 14:54:42 IST

Since 1901, the Nobel prizes have been awarded to men, women and organisations whose work has led to great advances for mankind, in line with the wishes of Alfred Nobel.

Here are five things to know about the prizes and their creator.

Nobel the poet

Nobel went down in history as the inventor of dynamite, but he was also keen on English poetry and a fan of Shelley and Byron.

He wrote poetry his entire life, sometimes in his native Swedish but mostly in the Bard's language.

Here are five things that you need to know about the Nobel Prize and its awardees

The Nobel Prize was started by Alfred Nobel. image credit: WIkipedia

In a letter to a friend, he wrote: "I have not the slightest pretension to call my verses poetry; I write now and then for no other purpose than to relieve depression, or to improve my English."

In 1862, at the age of 29 and questioning his literary talent, he sent a letter to a young woman that said in French: "Physics is my field, not writing."

The year of his death, 1896, he wrote a scandalous tragedy in four acts entitled "Nemesis", inspired by Shelley's play "The Cenci" about a woman in 16th-century Rome who murders her incestuous father.

A family affair

Since the Nobel prizes were first awarded, six children have followed in the footsteps of their parents, becoming Nobel laureates themselves.

A seventh won the award jointly with his father in 1915 at the tender age — in Nobel terms — of 25.

The Curie family alone clocked up a grand total of five awards, as each individual winner receives a prize.

Marie Curie and her husband Pierre Curie image credit: WIkipedia

Marie Curie and her husband Pierre Curie image credit: WIkipedia

Two went to Marie Curie, who first won the physics prize in 1903 with her husband Pierre and Henri Becquerel, and then the chemistry distinction in 1911.

Irene, her eldest child, was awarded the chemistry Nobel with her husband Pierre Joliot in 1935.

Irene's younger sister Eve Curie married Henry Richardson Labouisse, who won the Nobel peace prize as head of UNICEF in 1965.

Other couples have also won. In 1974, Sweden's Gunnar Myrdal won the economics prize and eight years later his wife Alva won the peace prize.

In absentia

Since 1901, five Nobel peace laureates have been unable to attend the prize ceremony in Oslo:

In 1936, German journalist and pacifist Carl Von Ossietzky was detained in a Nazi concentration camp.

In 2010, Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was in prison. His chair remained empty, where the prize was placed.

The Nobel Peace Prize. image credit: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons

The Nobel Peace Prize. image credit: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons

In 1975, Russian dissident Andrei Sakharov was represented by his wife Yelena Bonner.

In 1983, Polish union leader Lech Walesa declined the invitation to come to Oslo for fear he would not be allowed back into Poland.

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was under house arrest when she won the prize in 1991. Given permission by the junta to travel, she declined for the same reason as Walesa.

Mathematics

Why is there no Nobel prize for mathematics?

In the 1980s, researchers were able to put to rest longstanding rumours that Alfred Nobel's lover had had an affair with mathematician Gosta Mittag-Leffler. There's nothing to support the rumour, and everything suggests otherwise.

So why is there no prize? There are two likely explanations.

In 1895, when Nobel wrote his will, a maths prize already existed in Sweden and he saw no need for a second one.

And at the beginning of the 20th century, the applied sciences were in public and scientific favour. The contribution of mathematics to humanity was not as obvious as it is today.

Posthumous awards

The statutes of the Nobel Foundation stipulate since 1974 that the award may not be given posthumously: but a person may be awarded the honour if she or he dies between the time of the announcement in October and the formal prize ceremony in December.

Before the change, only two people had won a Nobel posthumously.

A nobel prize for Physiology or Medicine. image credit: WIkipedia

A nobel prize for Physiology or Medicine. image credit: WIkipedia

One was Dag Hammarskjold, the Swedish secretary-general of the United Nations who died in a plane crash in 1961 but was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize later the same year.

And in 1931, the Nobel prize for literature was awarded posthumously to another Swede, Erik Axel Karlfeldt.

In 2011, the medicine prize committee honoured Ralph Steinman of Canada, unaware that he had passed away just three days before its announcement.

The foundation decided nevertheless to give him the prize.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

nobel prize

Nobel Prize for Peace and Literature faces controversy, again, amid #MeToo scandal

Oct 07, 2019
Nobel Prize for Peace and Literature faces controversy, again, amid #MeToo scandal
Greta Thunberg could be youngest recipient of Nobel Peace Prize but ‘confrontational’ approach to climate change activism likely to hurt chances

NewsTracker

Greta Thunberg could be youngest recipient of Nobel Peace Prize but ‘confrontational’ approach to climate change activism likely to hurt chances

Sep 26, 2019
Micheal Jackson and Adolf Hitler were just a few bizarre nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Prize

Micheal Jackson and Adolf Hitler were just a few bizarre nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize

Oct 04, 2019
Donald Trump says 'it's unfair' he never got the Nobel Peace prize, US president makes remark during bilateral meet with Imran Khan

NewsTracker

Donald Trump says 'it's unfair' he never got the Nobel Peace prize, US president makes remark during bilateral meet with Imran Khan

Sep 24, 2019
Greta Thunberg wins Right Livelihood Award, Swedish alternative Nobel Prize

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg wins Right Livelihood Award, Swedish alternative Nobel Prize

Sep 26, 2019
Greta Thunberg wins Sweden’s 'alternative Nobel Prize'; teen climate activist shares award with Davi Kopenawa, Guo Jianmei and Aminatou Haidar

NewsTracker

Greta Thunberg wins Sweden’s 'alternative Nobel Prize'; teen climate activist shares award with Davi Kopenawa, Guo Jianmei and Aminatou Haidar

Sep 25, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019