FP Trending

Google is inviting users in India to herald 2021 with a virtual New Year's Eve party on YouTube. The party, called 'Hello 2021 India' will premiere at 11 pm IST on 31 December on YouTube. The virtual extravaganza will feature performances by actor Tiger Shroff, as well as by rapper Badshah and singer Jonita Gandhi. The virtual party will be hosted by comedian Zakir Khan.

According to YouTube, the programme contains visuals that may affect viewers with photo sensitivities. It has also mentioned that all applicable COVID-19 protocols were implemented during the recording of the show.

YouTube has also launched a party popper icon to celebrate the New Year on Search. The multi-coloured party popper that appears on typing 'New Year's Eve' on Google's search bar releases confetti that fills the entire screen for a few seconds while emitting a popping sound akin to an actual party popper.

The entire New Year virtual party will be held on YouTube. Those who are interested in the virtual party can access the channel by opening Google search page and tapping on a link below the search bar that reads, “Hello 2021: Join YouTube’s New Year’s Eve party tomorrow”.



The programme will also have performances by singers Aastha Gill, Beny Daya and Akasa, band Thaikkudam Bridge and actress Alaya F.

Those who are interested in watching the virtual event can tap on the Set Reminder popup that appears when one goes to the YouTube link.