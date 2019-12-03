Tuesday, December 03, 2019Back to
HDFC Bank net banking and mobile banking app down for many users due to ‘technical glitch’

HFDC Bank has not yet given any timeline as to by when will they resolve the issue, it just says 'the experts are working on it'.


tech2 News StaffDec 03, 2019 11:45:07 IST

HDFC Bank's net banking app is facing outage right now. It is being reported by several users that the HDFC Bank Mobile app is also not working properly.

As per the users, they are unable to login and the landing page shows "The net banking system is busy processing the heavy load from the currently logged in customers. Request to try after some time." A similar message is appearing on the bank's mobile app. It reads "We are currently experiencing heavy traffic. Please try again after some time. Apologies for the inconvenience".

HDFC Bank net banking and mobile banking app down for many users due to ‘technical glitch’

The HDFC Bank mobile app has been down from more than 24 hours. Image: Reuters


As it is the start of the month, a time when people usually pay their monthly bills. Because of this very reason, many users have shown anger taking it on Twitter. HDFC Bank has acknowledged that some customers are facing trouble logging in because of a "technical glitch". The official tweet further read that the experts are w0rking on it. The bank has still not given a timeline as to when can the customers expect the issue to be resolved.

According to some users, it has been more than 24 hours that the bank's servers are down.

