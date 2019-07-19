tech2 News Staff

The world is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing mission that happened back on 20 July 1969. Two astronauts, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped out of the lunar lander and set foot on the lunar surface. With them, they carried a highly customised camera that gave us the first glimpses of the desolate surface. The camera was manufactured by Hasselblad.

Now, Hasselblad is releasing a special edition of its upcoming 907X camera kit that includes the 907X body and CFV II 50C back. The customised Hasselblad Data Camera (HDC) and Electric Camera (HEC) were the two cameras that were sent along with the Apollo 11 crew. With the back attached to the body along with a lens, it looks quite similar to the classic Hasselblad cameras. Since the 907X body supports newer X mirrorless X lenses, the classic V lenses from that time can be used with the camera through an adapter.

Some of the key features of the camera include a large medium format 50 MP CMOS sensor, support for capturing 16-bit RAW images and full-resolution JPEGs, dual UHS-II SD card slots, integrated Wi-Fi and USB-C connection and an internal battery slot with the option to charge them using a USB-C connection. The Hasselblad 907X Special Edition is priced at $7,499 and there’s no word out yet on its availability yet.

