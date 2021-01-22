FP Trending

Harman International launched the JBL C115 TWS (truly wireless) headphones in India on Thursday (21 January). The headphones offer 21 hours of combined battery life and support voice assistants. The product is now available for sale on Amazon India website at a special introductory price of Rs 4,999. JBL TWS C115 can be purchased exclusively only from Amazon. Designed to fit long usage every day, the product has been shaped ergonomically to provide comfort to the user. Even after wearing the headphones for the entire day, the JBL TWS C115 21 is going to feel light and comfortable, as per the company.

Harman claims that the headphone will offer 21 hours of combined playback time with its matching charging case. While the earbud comes with 6 hours of continuous playback support, 15 hours of battery life is offered by the charging case.

Featuring 5.88 mm dynamic drivers, the headphone comes with the quality of JBL Pure Bass sound. Boosted by role switching technology, the TWS features ‘Autonomous Listening’ feature. This means users will be able to choose to make the left and right earbuds independent. Also, there is a hands-free calls feature that enables users to access calls with a press of a button on either side of the headphones. This way one would not have to dig out their phones to answer or reject any incoming call.

Vikram Kher, Vice-President of Lifestyle Audio at Harman India, said: “Over its 75-year history, JBL has delivered the best sound experiences to different generations of audio enthusiasts cutting across demography and pocket-size”. He pointed out that the JBL C115 TWS is being launched to mark the firm’s 75th year anniversary.

Kher also mentioned how the latest product was aimed at the youth who are “discerning in their sound choices, without losing sight of the price tag”. He added that JBL C115 TWS will provide “true wireless sound experience with the best quality sound in the category.”