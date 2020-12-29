Tuesday, December 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Happy New Year 2021: How to create new year-themed stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers multiple sticker packs to send for festivals and other celebratory ocassions.


FP TrendingDec 29, 2020 08:36:10 IST

The year 2020 is coming to an end, and while going for a midnight party on the eve of the new year seems to be a swell idea, the COVID-19 pandemic that is raging across the world has put a dampener to such high-spirited pursuits. What with a new mutation of the novel coronavirus having appeared in Nigeria, now is the time to be more vigilant and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the disease. However, staying at home does not necessarily mean one has to stay away from the celebratory mood prevalent with the New Year.

Happy New Year 2021: How to create new year-themed stickers on WhatsApp

There are ways in which you can create your own sticker packs. Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp offers multiple sticker packs to send for festivals and other celebratory occasions. However, there are ways in which you can create your own sticker packs. There are multiple ways to create fun and creative WhatsApp stickers.

Here to create your own New Year 2021-themed WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Download the 'Sticker Maker' app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Once downloaded, open the app and tap on 'Create a new stickerpack'.

Step 3: The app will ask you to enter the name of the sticker pack and add an author name for the pack.

Step 4: The app allows users to add 15 stickers in every pack. Users need to tap on any of the boxes and then select the option of their choices from Take Photo, Open Gallery, Select File and more. Users need to create at least three stickers to add the Stickerpack to WhatsApp.

Step 5: Users can tap on Open Gallery to create stickers from images that are stored in the phone's Gallery.

Step 6: Once the user has selected the picture, they will get the option to cut the picture into shape. Once cropped, the app will give an option to add an outline or text, following which users can save the sticker.

Step 7: Finally, users will have to tap on 'Add to WhatsApp' to use the Happy New Year 2021 stickers. Once a confirmation appears on the screen, the stickers will have been added to the messaging app.

Step 8:Users can now tap on the emoji icon followed by stickers icon on WhatsApp to access the sticker pack.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Table Tennis World Team Championships finally canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 23, 2020
Table Tennis World Team Championships finally canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
India to replace UK as fifth-biggest economy in 2025, become third-largest by 2030, says think tank report

NewsTracker

India to replace UK as fifth-biggest economy in 2025, become third-largest by 2030, says think tank report

Dec 27, 2020
2020, year of the pandemic: How COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu washed out this farmer's yearly harvest

2020, year of the pandemic: How COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu washed out this farmer's yearly harvest

Dec 28, 2020
Singapore to allow business travel arrivals from all countries from mid-Jan; maximum stay up to 14 days

NewsTracker

Singapore to allow business travel arrivals from all countries from mid-Jan; maximum stay up to 14 days

Dec 15, 2020
ISL 2020-21 Podcast: Sergio Lobera discusses his coaching philosophy; FC Goa's Ravi Puskur explains bio-bubble arrangements

ISL 2020-21

ISL 2020-21 Podcast: Sergio Lobera discusses his coaching philosophy; FC Goa's Ravi Puskur explains bio-bubble arrangements

Dec 15, 2020
Coca-Cola to lay off 17% global workforce as part of restructuring amid COVID-19 challenges

NewsTracker

Coca-Cola to lay off 17% global workforce as part of restructuring amid COVID-19 challenges

Dec 18, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020