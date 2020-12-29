FP Trending

The year 2020 is coming to an end, and while going for a midnight party on the eve of the new year seems to be a swell idea, the COVID-19 pandemic that is raging across the world has put a dampener to such high-spirited pursuits. What with a new mutation of the novel coronavirus having appeared in Nigeria, now is the time to be more vigilant and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the disease. However, staying at home does not necessarily mean one has to stay away from the celebratory mood prevalent with the New Year.

WhatsApp offers multiple sticker packs to send for festivals and other celebratory occasions. However, there are ways in which you can create your own sticker packs. There are multiple ways to create fun and creative WhatsApp stickers.

Here to create your own New Year 2021-themed WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Download the 'Sticker Maker' app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Once downloaded, open the app and tap on 'Create a new stickerpack'.

Step 3: The app will ask you to enter the name of the sticker pack and add an author name for the pack.

Step 4: The app allows users to add 15 stickers in every pack. Users need to tap on any of the boxes and then select the option of their choices from Take Photo, Open Gallery, Select File and more. Users need to create at least three stickers to add the Stickerpack to WhatsApp.

Step 5: Users can tap on Open Gallery to create stickers from images that are stored in the phone's Gallery.

Step 6: Once the user has selected the picture, they will get the option to cut the picture into shape. Once cropped, the app will give an option to add an outline or text, following which users can save the sticker.

Step 7: Finally, users will have to tap on 'Add to WhatsApp' to use the Happy New Year 2021 stickers. Once a confirmation appears on the screen, the stickers will have been added to the messaging app.

Step 8:Users can now tap on the emoji icon followed by stickers icon on WhatsApp to access the sticker pack.