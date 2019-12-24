Tuesday, December 24, 2019Back to
Happy New Year 2020 Offer: Jio announces a year of 1.5 GB data, other benefits at Rs 2,020

The '2020 Happy New Year offer' is now live and you can start availing for it starting today (24 December).


tech2 News StaffDec 24, 2019 09:25:19 IST

Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced new offers on the occasion of New year 2020. These '2020 Happy New Year offer' is applicable for two categories of customers — smartphone customers and Jiophone customers.

The offers have now been rolled out, and you can avail them starting today (24 December).

The "2020 Happy New Year offer" has now rolled out. Image: Reuters

Here is all you need to know about the New Year offer:

A Jio subscriber can, using the offer, recharge their number with Rs 2,020 and get unlimited calls from Jio-to-Jio, 12,000 minutes for Jio-to-non Jio calls, 1.5 GB data per day and 100 free SMS per day. This offer will come with a validity of 365 days.

For people who want a JioPhone, they will have to pay Rs 2,020 to get free of cost JioPhone. They will be then eligible to get 12 months of free calls and data benefits. They will get 500 MB of data every day after which the internet speed will be reduced to 64kbps. Users will get 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps for 12 months.

(Also read: Reliance Jio announces revised all-in-one plans starting at Rs 199, to be effective from today)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

