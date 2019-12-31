Tuesday, December 31, 2019Back to
Happy New Year 2020: Here is how you can download and share WhatsApp stickers

You can download themed Happy New Year 2020 WhatsApp stickers apps from Play store.


tech2 News StaffDec 31, 2019 10:53:27 IST

This is it, the last day of 2019 has already arrived!

Now, most of you must be planning to let your hair down and start the new year with bash by going to fancy parties and while many like me may planning to stay back at home in pyjamas and greet the new year with a peaceful vibe. One thing that is common in both the scenarios is everyone wants to celebrate it around their friends and family.

But some of us cannot be with our close ones during this time of the year for whatever reason, you can always wish them in your own ways. Wishing people via text is now so old-school, that I would suggest you go ahead with themed WhatsApp stickers.

Happy New Year 2020: Here is how you can download and share WhatsApp stickers

Representational image: Pixabay

All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for apps like "WhatsApp stickers for New Year 2020" or something on the same lines and you will see a huge list of apps.

New Year WhatsApp stickers

New Year WhatsApp stickers

Select any app and install it in your device. Once it is installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" option. Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers that you selected will be present in the already existing options.

You can download apps like WAStickers Happy New Year Stickers, New Year Stickers for WhatsApp, and Happy New Year stickers 2020.

