Happy Navratri 2019: How to download, use WhatsApp stickers during this festive season

Here is a simple guide on how you can add, download and use festive stickers to your WhatsApp account.


tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2019 09:51:49 IST

On this day, 29 September 2019, the Shardiya Navratri aka Maha Navratri pujan begins. This day marks the beginning of various other festivals in the Hindu religion, like Dusshera and Diwali. The Navratri spans through nine days and nine nights, and each of the days are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Adi Parashakti.

As the festivities kick in, many in the country will now share greetings, get together, pray together. And what's better in 2019 for sharing greetings than some cool festive-themed stickers and animations! Here is a simple guide on how you can add, download and use festive stickers to your WhatsApp account.

Navratri WhatsApp stickers

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the store, search 'Navratri' and you will see a list of various apps that offer such festive stickers. However, we would like to point out that not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

Navratri stickers 2019

Navratri stickers 2019

 

So, to make your job easy here is a pick of some of the apps we found on the store that have genuine WhatsApp stickers for the theme. There are Navratri WhatsApp stickers by Goldfish Studios, Navratri GIF: Navratri Stickers for WhatsApp by GIF Images App 2019, and WAStickerApps by Creative App's.

Once you have selected one or more sticker app you want to download, tap on each of them to install, and then open each of those sticker apps.

Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Happy festivities y'all!

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


