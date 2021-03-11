Thursday, March 11, 2021Back to
Happy Mahashivratri 2021 messages, greetings to share with your family and friends

On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, here are the wishes and messages you can send out to family and friends.


FP TrendingMar 11, 2021 11:43:48 IST

Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival celebrated annually, is a day when devotees honour Lord Shiva by offering prayers and observing fast. The festival is of particular importance in Hinduism's Shaivism tradition. As per the South Indian calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. In other parts of India, however, the 13th and 14th night of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna of the Hindu calendar is when the devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate the day.

This year, the Mahashivratri is being celebrated on Thursday, 11 March.

On this day, worshippers pray throughout the night and break their fast the next day after taking a bath.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, send out these wishes and messages to family and friends:

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities and help you in attaining success. Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.

Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri 2021!

May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.”

This Maha Shivratri, may God destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life. Har Har Mahadev

May all your wishes come true and the blessings of Shiv ji remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri 2021

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties. Wishing you and your family. Happy Maha Shivratri?

A day when positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivratri 2021!

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


