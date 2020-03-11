tech2 News Staff

Mahashivratri marks the day when Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati. To celebrate the occasion, devotees observe fast, visit temples, offer bel patra, fruits and milk to their deity Shiva and chant Om Namah Shivaya and Har Har Mahadev. This year, Mahashivratri falls on 11 March. If you're planning to wish your loved ones on this auspicious day, here are a few steps that will help you share Mahashivratri-themed WhatsApp stickers of your choice.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for apps like "WhatsApp stickers for Mahashivratri" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Once installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers should be there for you to use. Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

Some sticker apps that we'd recommend include Maha Shivaratri Stickers : Shiv WAStickerApps, Lord Shiva : Mahadev Stickers For WhatsApp and Latest Mahadev Sticker.