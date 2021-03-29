FP Trending

Happy Holi 2021, our readers! Each year, Holi is celebrated in India by people gathering in a place, playing with gulaal, eating festive snacks like gujiya, drinking thandai. However, due to the pandemic, Holi since last year is not the same anymore. In fact, in Maharashtra this year, it is banned to play Holi publicly or privately. Like everything else, the Holi celebrations are now also best done virtually. And one way to do that is by sharing interactive stickers through WhatsApp on Holi. If you are an avid social media user, then you must also explore the quirky Holi avatars on Facebook.

How to download stickers and avatars for Holi 2021

For downloading Holi 2021 stickers on your Android device, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Whatsapp

Step 2: Go to the chat window of the person you want to send stickers to

Step 3: Tap the smiley icon on the text bar

Step 4: You will see a sticker icon at the bottom, hit it

Step 5: Touch the ‘+’ icon you see on the right corner

Step 6: You will be directed to the sticker library

Step 7: Scroll till you find the ‘Get more stickers’ option. Once found, tap it

Step 8: Google Play Store will open, scroll till you find a suitable Holi 2021 theme sticker pack

Step 9: Download the sticker pack

Step 10: Once done, finish the installation by tapping on 'Add to WhatsApp' option

Step 11: Access the Holi 2021 sticker pack through your sticker library.

Follow these to download Holi theme stickers on iPhone:

Step 1: Launch Whatsapp

Step 2: Open the chat window of the person you have to send the sticker to

Step 3: Tap on the text bar, and click on the sticker tab on the right

Step 4: All sticker options available on Whatsapp will open

Step 5: If a sticker pack pertaining to your need is available, download it

Step 6: Once done the stickers will be available in the library

It must be noted that in terms of variety, Android has more options and one can download different stickers available on Google Play Store. When it comes to iOS device, the user is restricted by the number of sticker packs available on the app itself.

Facebook is perhaps one of the most popular social media platforms across the globe. More than often people extend the greeting of a festival on Facebook, so that more people can see it. Since, Holi is a big festival in India, the social media giant has introduced theme centric avatar for its users.

Here is a step-by-step description of how you can get your Holi Avatar:

Step 1: Open Facebook or the Messenger app on your phone

Step 2: Go to the text bar on the comments section

Step 3: Tap on the smiley icon

Step 4: Go to the sticker tab

Step 5: Click on the “Create Your Avatar” or go to the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section of the app

Step 6: You will get your Holi theme avatar sticker from there

Meanwhile over four million people in India have made more than 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi on Facebook.