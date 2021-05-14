FP Trending

Eid-ul-fitr which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan will be celebrated in India on Friday, 14 May. After 30 days of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-fitr by wearing new clothes, offering prayers and meeting family and friends. They also enjoy traditional food at this festival, especially the sweet dish called sewaiyan. On this occasion, elders also reward children with money which is called ‘eidi.’ This year, the Eid celebrations are expected to be muted due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. But you can still celebrate Eid virtually by sending messages and wishes to your friends on this day.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 wishes and messages

Let us take you through some of the messages and wishes:

1. May Allah shower you and your family with his choicest blessings today. Eid 2021 Mubarak!

2. May Allah accept your prayers and grant you a prosperous life. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

3. Wishing you and your family a very happy Eid! Praying that this day brings your peace, happiness and love.

4. On this Eid, prayers for the health and safety of people around the world. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

5. Let us all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

6. On this special occasion, may Allah answer all your prayers and fill your life with happiness. Eid Mubarak!

7. May the Almighty help us in becoming kind and virtuous. Eid Mubarak!

8. May this Eid bring blessings for the entire humanity so we walk on the path of peace and harmony. Eid Mubarak!

9. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!