It’s October a.k.a Techtober, and you know what that means! Not friends, not family, not even Diwali — which is just around the corner. No, October means smartphones!

October hasn’t been dubbed Techtober without reason. It’s also the month for epic sales, like Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, which will be kicking off on the 16th of this month.

The stage is set. The year is drawing to a close. Everyone’s in a celebratory mood. New smartphones are launching left and right, and we have an itch to upgrade to that brand-new phone that just popped up on Flipkart Big Billion Days. Sadly, with phones getting more and more expensive, that itch might also be getting harder to scratch.

Then there are those nagging questions at the back of your mind: Do I really need to upgrade? That all-glass iPhone looks cool, but what if I drop it? What do I do with my old phone?

Flipkart can help scratch that itch, and has an answer to all those nagging queries. Let’s go over them one by one and discuss how you can save on a tonne of time, and money, by purchasing your next phone on Flipkart.

Pocket friendly upgrades and affordable prices

Phones shouldn’t cost a kidney or two, and with Flipkart’s frequent and generous discount offers, they won’t. But it’s not just discounts that Flipkart offers. Paired with Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade Offer, and any number of discounts and zero percent EMIs from participating banks, you could end up paying less than half the MRP of your smartphone, even for a premium one like the Samsung Galaxy S20+, and also get a new phone every year for the foreseeable future.

Sounds too good to be true? It isn’t.

Here’s how it works:

Take the Samsung Galaxy S20+ as an example. At launch, the phone released at an MRP of Rs 83,000. That’s a steep price, but the S20+ is also a fantastic phone and well worth that price. But, with Flipkart, price is no longer a concern.

First, there’s the discount. During the Big Billion Days sale, the phone’s price will drop to Rs 49,999. That’s 40% hewed off the MRP.

Next, you opt for Flipart’s Smart Upgrade offer*, which basically lets you have the phone for an additional 30% discount. In the case of the S20+, that translates to an additional discount of Rs 15,000.

Final price: Rs 35,198, or Rs 3,911 in 9 monthly instalments.

Let that sink in. You’re getting the very latest, most powerful Samsung handset, for less than the price of a second-hand premium phone from last year.

At the end of the year, you can choose to either exchange the old phone for a new one, or keep the phone by making good on the 30% Smart Upgrade Offer discount. You either get to play with a new phone every year for under Rs 3,000 a month (in the case of the S20+), or you get a hefty discount. It’s win-win either way.

Currently, the offer is valid on the following phones:

Samsung Galaxy F41

MRP: Rs 19,999

Flipkart Big Billion Days price: Rs 15,499

Flipkart Smart Upgrade Price: Rs 10,860

Samsung Note 10+

MRP: Rs 85,000

Flipkart Big Billion Days price: Rs 54,999

Flipkart Smart Upgrade Price: Rs 38,998

Samsung Galaxy S20+

MRP: Rs 77,999

Flipkart Big Billion Days price: Rs 49,999

. Flipkart Smart Upgrade Price: Rs 35,198

Exchange offers, zero percent EMIs, and bank discounts

Another benefit of ordering on Flipkart is hassle free exchange offers on your old hardware. When you buy a new phone, you can, within a few clicks, offer up your old phone to Flipkart for a significant discount. Better yet, Flipkart will happily take even your old feature phones off your hands.

The exchange process is also dead simple. You apply for an exchange. Flipkart verifies your phone’s IEMI and model number, and applies the discount to your purchase.

When your new phone is delivered, the delivery executive will inspect your old phone to confirm that it’s in working condition. This process doesn’t take more than a few minutes.

Once everything has been verified, the deal is done! And that’s it. No running around looking for stores, haggling with shopkeepers, or worrying that you got a bad deal. You save time, money, and get a hefty discount while you’re at it, all from the comfort of your own home.

Flipkart has also partnered with several banks to offer up significant discounts and zero percent EMI plans to its customers. For example, you can get an additional 10% instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards.

Any of these can be availed at checkout.

Other money-saving offers include a generous buy-back guarantee program that is currently applicable to vivo smartphones. If you pick up a vivo smartphone today that’s worth over Rs 10,000, 9-12 months later, you get 70% of the phone’s value back in the form of a discount on your next purchase. Do note that the value depends on the Flipkart price of the phone at the time of purchase and not its MRP.

The catch? There isn’t one. Opting in for the buy-back guarantee costs only Re 1. And yes, that’s not a typo.

Here’s how it works: Say you pick up the vivo Z1 Pro, a Snapdragon 712-powered phone with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage during the Big Billion Days sale.

Its MRP is Rs 20,999, but during the sale, it’ll cost you Rs 17,990, and once you factor in bank discounts and/or exchange an old phone, you’re already looking at a hefty discount.

That’s already a great deal, but, here’s how you level it up. Toss in that buy-back guarantee at Re 1, and 9-12 months later, when you get tired of the phone, you can exchange the Z1 Pro on Flipkart for Rs 12,593**. Effectively, you spent less than Rs 5,000 on a phone that should have cost you over Rs 20k to begin with!

Security

Even if you’re an exceptionally careful person, it takes just one slip, one moment of pure bad luck, for your phone to fall, for its glass back or front to shatter, or for that speaker to fail. If this happens, you’re out of luck. No warranty will cover physical damage or liquid damage, and you could end up shelling out 30-50% of your smartphone’s MRP just in repairs.

Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan brings this cost down to just 3-5%.

You pay a nominal fee, and in exchange, Flipkart will pick up and drop off the device for you, handle all the service issues, and cover everything from liquid damage to broken glass to manufacturing defects and more. Flipkart also guarantees that you’ll get the device back within 10 days. It’s usually returned a lot sooner than that.

When something breaks, there’s no need for you to panic, to run around from service centre to service centre trying to get a good deal, or to spend an inordinate amount of time waiting for the repair to finish, and then have to go pick up the device and hope that everything is working when you do. Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection plan takes care of everything, and it might not cost you more than Re 1 on your favourite smartphones!

With cheap yearly upgrades, the option to buy from the widest selection of smartphones at less than half price, easy exchange offers, zero percent EMI, hassle-free service, and complete damage protection, it’s hard to come up with a reason NOT to buy a phone from Flipkart.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale will run from 16th-21th Oct. Flipkart Plus members get early access on 15th Oct,12 noon and pre-bookings start on 11th.

* Terms and Conditions apply

**The final price shown here includes a 10% bank discount and is only an indicator of the final price you can get. The final price for you will depend on the offers available to you at the time of purchase.

