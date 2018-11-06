Tuesday, November 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 November, 2018 12:20 IST

Hackers use fake Elon Musk Twitter profile to scam users of bitcoins

Hackers used Musk's name and likeness to ask for Bitcoin by promoting an ad on Twitter.

Scammers have again abused Tesla CEO Elon Musk's popularity to fleece Twitter users after hacking several popular accounts.

Elon Musk. Image: Tech2

Elon Musk. Image: Tech2

British fashion retailer Matalan, film distributor Pathe UK and US publisher Pantheon Books were among those whose accounts were taken over by scam artists, the BBC reported on Monday.

The hackers used Musk's name and likeness to ask for Bitcoin — a cryptocurrency — by promoting an ad on Twitter.

The tweet asked users to give away a small amount of Bitcoin to supposedly receive more.

Several other verified accounts (the ones with the blue tick), which were also hacked, appear in the tweet's comments to claim that they have received Bitcoin from Musk.

To make the accounts appear legitimate, the scammers used accounts with Twitter's own verification mark.

Clicking on any of the links in the scam guides users to a page where they are urged to send anywhere from 0.1-one Bitcoin to the scammers -- with the promise that they would receive one-10 Bitcoin as a reward, the report said.

But the victims do not receive any Bitcoin after sending money to the scammers.

The scam is made to seem more trustworthy as various other compromised accounts reply to the tweet claiming that it works.

The tweets have since been deleted with many accounts recovered, though some were left blank while waiting for their owners to re-enter their name and profile picture, the report said.

A Twitter spokesperson told the BBC it "doesn't comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons".

An early form of the scam appeared in March. Again, in August, one impersonator broke into Musk's official account with a fake lookalike verified account, promising his followers free Bitcoin and ethereum cryptocurrencies.

In fact, the scam became so frequent on the social network that the Tesla chief was briefly blocked from his own Twitter account after he parodied the scam by sending last month a tweet asking: "Wanna buy some Bitcoin?", the BBC report said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution

also see

science

Antiviral Treatments

Potential treatment for chikungunya could be lurking in tamarind seeds: Study

Nov 06, 2018

Wind Energy

Wind farms are a growing threat to predatory birds and balance in ecosystem: Study

Nov 06, 2018

Environment

Bitcoin mining uses as much energy as the entire country of Denmark: Study

Nov 06, 2018

Breakthrough Science

Bengaluru student wins Breakthrough Science prize totalling Rs 2.9 Crore

Nov 05, 2018