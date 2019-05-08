Wednesday, May 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Hackers steal bitcoin worth $41 million from cryptocurrency exchange Binance

The 7,000 bitcoin were withdrawn by hackers using a variety of techniques, including phishing.

ReutersMay 08, 2019 13:55:00 IST

Hackers stole bitcoin worth $41 million from Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, the company said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of thefts from cryptocurrency exchanges around the world.

Hackers steal bitcoin worth million from cryptocurrency exchange Binance

Representational image. Pixabay

The 7,000 bitcoin were withdrawn by hackers using a variety of techniques, “including phishing, viruses and other attacks”, according to a post on Binance’s website by chief executive officer Zhao Changpeng.

The post said user funds would not be affected because the company would use its secure asset fund for users to cover the loss.

Bitcoin’s price dropped by as much as 4.2 percent in early Asian trading as news of the hack broke, although it later recovered some of its losses.

Zhao said on Twitter other crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, had blocked deposits from addresses linked to the hack.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell


also see

Facebook

Facebook planning to use cryptocurrency-based payment system for its global users

May 05, 2019
Facebook planning to use cryptocurrency-based payment system for its global users
Cryptocurrency thefts and fraud reportedly amounted to $1.2 billion in first quarter

Newstracker

Cryptocurrency thefts and fraud reportedly amounted to $1.2 billion in first quarter

May 01, 2019

science

Starlink: SpaceX to launch dozens more 'test' internet satellites on 15 May

Satellite Internet

Starlink: SpaceX to launch dozens more 'test' internet satellites on 15 May

May 08, 2019
Space race to bring satellite internet to the world may be five to ten years away

Satellite Internet

Space race to bring satellite internet to the world may be five to ten years away

May 08, 2019
Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

Biodiversity

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

May 07, 2019
Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

May 07, 2019