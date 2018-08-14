What if you wake up one day to find that you cannot access your Instagram account? As nightmarish as it seems, it may have turned into a reality for some users.

According to a report by the Mashable, for some Instagrammers, this nightmare has turned into a reality. Instagrammer Krista who has a fitness account with 4,500 followers noticed that she had been logged out of her account. When she tried to log in again, she was told that her username did not exist. Further, when she tried to reset her account, it said that account has a .ru mail. She is reportedly afraid that this hack might cost her a sponsor.

"When we become aware of an account that has been compromised, we shut off access to the account and the people who’ve been affected are put through a remediation process so they can reset their password and take other necessary steps to secure their accounts.” an Instagram spokesperson told Mashable.

A similar instance happened with Megan, an Instagram user with 2,000 followers. When her account was hacked, her username, password, along with the email address and password linked to the Facebook account was also changed. It is now linked to an email which has a Russian domain. It speculated to be the work of Russian cybercriminals.

As per a Reddit thread, Instagram accounts of people were hacked despite the two-factor authentication.

As always when this incident happened, Instagrammers on Twitter began to post about their concerns.

Hey @instagram I don’t know who the fuck Nalkree Jada is but they hacked into my Instagram and locked me out. I’d appreciate it if someone could answer any of the five emails I’ve sent regarding this issue and help me out. pic.twitter.com/yNiLamBZya — AniP (@AniPog) August 8, 2018

@instagram my Instagram account was hacked yesterday, they have changed my email, password and username! How can I get control of my account back, I've emailed your support team but so far they have been unhelpful!! Please help!! — Samantha Healey (@samhealey237) August 13, 2018

It’s bad enough having my private insta account hacked & not being in control of removing photographs of my daughter without it being very nearly impossible to contact or report the problem!!!! @instagram #helpme #upyoursecuritygame — karen (@karenhughes04) August 13, 2018

Hackers are reportedly not adding new posts, or mishandling the account, however, they are changing user details mentioned in the profile, making it difficult for users to gain access. Meanwhile, affected users tried to contact Instagram, but either they did not receive a response or their complaints were rejected.

@instagram someone hacked my account and changed my username and pword but is keeping all of my pictures up as if it is them. You rejected my report and said they did not violate any of your guidelines, so youre saying it’s ok if someone hacking and impersonating me? — Alyssa Rogalski (@AlyssaRogalski) August 14, 2018

Interestingly, if you go through Instagram's Help page, the advise given to the user in such a situation does not look very helpful.