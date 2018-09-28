Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 September, 2018 21:03 IST

Hacker to reportedly live stream deletion of Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page

If Facebook allows this broadcast to go through, you can watch this live stream at 3.30 pm IST.

It would seem that come tomorrow, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg may not have a Facebook page of his own. Well, that's what a "white hat" Taiwanese hacker is claiming.

Mark Zuckerberg , CEO of Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg , CEO of Facebook.

A report by Bloomberg states that Chang Chi-yuan, who has a Facebook page with nearly 26,000 followers, said that he will be streaming this entire event on Facebook Live. If (and it is a big if) Facebook allows this broadcast to go through, you can watch this live stream at 3. 30 pm IST.

There seems to be some cause for worry as the report states that Chang is a well-known hacker in Taiwan and he was also reportedly sued by a local bus operator for hacking into its system and buying a ticket for a single Taiwanese dollar.

Facebook currently has a bug bounty program ongoing where it rewards security experts for pointing out vulnerabilities and bugs. Chang has earned some money from this program. There seems to be no apparent reason for Chang to hack into Zuckerberg's Facebook page as of right now apart from perhaps sheer arrogance.

However, in the unlikely event that Chang does manage to hack Zuck's page, it will not be the first time something like this has been attempted. 2011 saw another hacker post a status using Zuck's account to encourage him to let users invest in the social media network and turn it into a “social business".

 

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

also see

SportsTracker

Shubhankar Sharma tees off at Taiwan Masters with Asian Tour Order of Merit crown in mind

Sep 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Typhoon Mangkhut: Two dead as storm batters Philippines; residents take refuge in emergency shelters

Sep 15, 2018

Kirin 980

Huawei's AI-powered 7 nm Kirin 980 chipset to hit the Indian markets in Q4 2018

Sep 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Typhoon Mangkhut pounds south China after toll rises to 64 in Philippines; 2.4 million evacuated from Guangdong province

Sep 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Typhoon Mangkhut weakens to tropical storm after plowing into China; 2.4 million evacuated from Guangdong province

Sep 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Japanese submarine conducts first drills in South China Sea; move set to raise hackles of Beijing

Sep 17, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018