H1N1: SAP shuts down all India offices; asks employees to work from home

The company has asked the employees to work from home starting 20 February until further notice.


Swathi MoorthyFeb 21, 2020 13:44:48 IST

German enterprise software solutions major SAP has shutdown its India offices after two of its employees tested positive for H1N1 (swine flu). The company has asked the employees to work from home starting 20 February until further notice.

In an email statement, the company said, "Two SAP India employees based in Bangalore (RMZ Ecoworld office) have tested positive for the H1N1 virus. Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway. The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority, as a precautionary measure, all the SAP India Offices across Bangalore, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation, and all SAP employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice."

SAP logo at SAP headquarters in Walldorf, Germany. Image: Reuters

SAP India has about 11,000 employees with SAP Labs employing about 7,500, according to reports.

This move comes just days after the Indian IT major asked its employees to work from home on account of Coronavirus.

Recently some of the Indian IT majors recommended employees who had recently returned from China to work from home for 14 days on account for Coronavirus. One of the biggest events, Mobile World Congress (MWC) that was scheduled between 24-27 February, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain, was cancelled as well, impacting players such as Tech Mahindra.

MWC is an annual trade show dedicated to the mobile communications industry.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra told Network18 at the sidelines of the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2020 that the company had invested a lot on 5G capability in the lieu of MWC and was one of the manufacturing partner in 5G for MWC.

